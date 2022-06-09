U.S. household wealth declines for first time in 2 years in 1st quarter

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. household wealth declined for the first time in two years in the first quarter of 2022, edging down to $149.3 trillion as a drop in the stock market outweighed further gains in home values, a Federal Reserve report on Thursday showed.

Still, the report showed household balance sheets overall remained healthy through the first three months of the year - well above pre-pandemic levels - and looked likely to continue to support strength in consumer spending in the face of high inflation.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

