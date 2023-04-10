World Bank boosts 2023 global growth forecast slightly, Malpass says















WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - World Bank Group President David Malpass said on Monday that the lender has revised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly upward to 2% from a January forecast of 1.7% but the slowdown from stronger 2022 growth will increase debt distress for developing countries.

Malpass told a media briefing that the upward revision was due to an improved outlook for China's recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns, with growth now pegged at 5.1% this year. Advanced economies, including the U.S., are also doing a bit better than the World Bank anticipated in January.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











