World Bank green lights $500 mln loan to boost Costa Rica's budget















SAN JOSE, June 16 (Reuters) - The World Bank approved a new $500 million loan to Costa Rica aimed at strengthening support for the government's budget, according to a statement from the international lender released on Friday.

The loan will support the Central American country's post-pandemic efforts to grow employment and wages and assist small and medium-sized companies.

"While Costa Rica has made much progress in the environmental, economic, and social spheres, the reduction of poverty and inequality remains an ongoing challenge," Carine Clert, World Bank country manager for El Salvador and Costa Rica, said in a statement announcing the new financing package.

The 19.5 year loan includes a four-year grace period, with an interest rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a variable margin in U.S. dollars, the statement added.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia











