World Bank plan to boost annual lending by $5 bln, protect credit rating

A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Thursday submitted a long-awaited "evolution road map" to its steering committee that would boost annual lending to middle-income countries to fight climate change and other global crises by about $5 billion annually while protecting the bank's top-tier credit rating.

The bank said the plan will be discussed with its Development Committee on April 12, during the World Bank-International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, and discussions will follow on additional measures to boost lending, including to the world's poorest countries.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler

