World near peak of interest rate cycle -HSBC Australia CEO
SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Central banks in the U.S. and Australia are close to pausing rate increases as they strike a balance between financial stability and inflation fighting, HSBC Australia Chief Executive Antony Shaw said on Tuesday.
"We do think that balance between making sure inflation is not entrenched for the remainder of 2023 and 2024 but at the same token first and foremost maintaining financial stability, will be met by the central banks both in Australia and in the U.S. in the coming months," said Shaw at the Australian Financial Review Banking Summit in Sydney.
"That's why I think we are much closer to a pause and much closer to peak terminal rates."
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- MarketsAustralia's Feb inflation slows to 8-month low, adding to rate pause case
Australian inflation slowed to an eight-month low in February, due in part to a sharp retreat in prices for holiday travel and accommodation, bolstering the case for a pause in interest rate hikes next month.