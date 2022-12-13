WTO's Okonjo-Iweala urges work on environmental goods and services agreement
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Tuesday said the global trade body needed to revive work on an environmental goods and services agreement to facilitate progress toward combating climate change.
Okonjo-Iweala, speaking at an event hosted by the International Monetary Fund, also warned that focusing on fragmentation and decoupling of the global economy into two blocs would be very costly and would set back efforts to address shared problems like climate change.
