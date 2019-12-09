Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 9, 2019 | 5:40pm EST

10 Olympic gold medals stripped from Russia due to doping

Cross country skier Olga Danilova tested positive for darbepoetin, which boosts production of oxygen-carrying red blood cells, after winning her medals at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. Danilova was not immediately stripped of her medals in the women's pursuit and her silver from the 10-kilometer classic, but lost them after a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December 2003. REUTERS

Cross country skier Olga Danilova tested positive for darbepoetin, which boosts production of oxygen-carrying red blood cells, after winning her medals at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. Danilova was not immediately stripped of her medals in the...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Cross country skier Olga Danilova tested positive for darbepoetin, which boosts production of oxygen-carrying red blood cells, after winning her medals at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. Danilova was not immediately stripped of her medals in the women's pursuit and her silver from the 10-kilometer classic, but lost them after a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December 2003. REUTERS
Close
1 / 10
Larisa Lazutina tested positive for darbepoetin as the 2002 Salt Lake City Games drew to a close. Lazutina was stripped of the gold medal she captured during the cross-country 30-kilometer classic event as well as two silvers for cross-country skiing, women's 15 km freestyle and cross-country skiing, women's 5 km + 5 km combined pursuit. REUTERS/William Webster

Larisa Lazutina tested positive for darbepoetin as the 2002 Salt Lake City Games drew to a close. Lazutina was stripped of the gold medal she captured during the cross-country 30-kilometer classic event as well as two silvers for cross-country...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Larisa Lazutina tested positive for darbepoetin as the 2002 Salt Lake City Games drew to a close. Lazutina was stripped of the gold medal she captured during the cross-country 30-kilometer classic event as well as two silvers for cross-country skiing, women's 15 km freestyle and cross-country skiing, women's 5 km + 5 km combined pursuit. REUTERS/William Webster
Close
2 / 10
Irina Korzhanenko was stripped of her gold for women's shot put after failing a drug test for the anabolic steroid stanozolol, an anabolic steroid favored by athletes and bodybuilders attempting to lose fat while retaining lean body mass, at the 2004 Athens Olympics. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Irina Korzhanenko was stripped of her gold for women's shot put after failing a drug test for the anabolic steroid stanozolol, an anabolic steroid favored by athletes and bodybuilders attempting to lose fat while retaining lean body mass, at the 2004...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Irina Korzhanenko was stripped of her gold for women's shot put after failing a drug test for the anabolic steroid stanozolol, an anabolic steroid favored by athletes and bodybuilders attempting to lose fat while retaining lean body mass, at the 2004 Athens Olympics. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
3 / 10
Russia was ordered in August 2016 to return its gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100m women's relay after Yulia Chermoshanskaya tested positive for a banned substance in a re-analysis of her sample. The IOC disqualified her for testing positive for steroid use. Chermoshanskaya, who finished eighth in the individual 200m in Beijing, tested positive for several anabolic steroids, including stanozolol. The IOC stores samples for a decade to test with newer methods or for new substances. The ruling body conducted targeted retests before the Rio Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Russia was ordered in August 2016 to return its gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100m women's relay after Yulia Chermoshanskaya tested positive for a banned substance in a re-analysis of her sample. The IOC disqualified her for testing...more

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2008
Russia was ordered in August 2016 to return its gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100m women's relay after Yulia Chermoshanskaya tested positive for a banned substance in a re-analysis of her sample. The IOC disqualified her for testing positive for steroid use. Chermoshanskaya, who finished eighth in the individual 200m in Beijing, tested positive for several anabolic steroids, including stanozolol. The IOC stores samples for a decade to test with newer methods or for new substances. The ruling body conducted targeted retests before the Rio Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 10
Russia's Tatyana Lysenko was stripped of her London 2012 Olympic gold medal in the hammer throw after the former world champion tested positive for steroids in re-tests of her sample, the IOC said in October 2016. Lysenko tested positive for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol). REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Russia's Tatyana Lysenko was stripped of her London 2012 Olympic gold medal in the hammer throw after the former world champion tested positive for steroids in re-tests of her sample, the IOC said in October 2016. Lysenko tested positive for the...more

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2012
Russia's Tatyana Lysenko was stripped of her London 2012 Olympic gold medal in the hammer throw after the former world champion tested positive for steroids in re-tests of her sample, the IOC said in October 2016. Lysenko tested positive for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol). REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 10
Yuliya Zaripova was stripped of the gold medal she won in the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase at the 2012 London Olympics, the IOC said in November 2016. Zaripova, who tested positive for turinabol, had been widely expected to lose the medal after she was banned for two-and-a-half years by Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA in January 2015 after her biological passport showed abnormalities. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Yuliya Zaripova was stripped of the gold medal she won in the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase at the 2012 London Olympics, the IOC said in November 2016. Zaripova, who tested positive for turinabol, had been widely expected to lose the medal after...more

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2012
Yuliya Zaripova was stripped of the gold medal she won in the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase at the 2012 London Olympics, the IOC said in November 2016. Zaripova, who tested positive for turinabol, had been widely expected to lose the medal after she was banned for two-and-a-half years by Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA in January 2015 after her biological passport showed abnormalities. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 10
Russian Sergey Kirdyapkin was stripped of the 50-km walk gold medal he won at the 2012 London Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld an appeal by the IAAF against the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Russian Sergey Kirdyapkin was stripped of the 50-km walk gold medal he won at the 2012 London Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld an appeal by the IAAF against the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russian Sergey Kirdyapkin was stripped of the 50-km walk gold medal he won at the 2012 London Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld an appeal by the IAAF against the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Close
7 / 10
Russia's Mariya Savinova-Farnosova was stripped of her 800m London 2012 Olympic Games gold medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in February 2017 imposed a four-year ban, saying there was "clear evidence" she used performance-enhancing drugs. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Russia's Mariya Savinova-Farnosova was stripped of her 800m London 2012 Olympic Games gold medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in February 2017 imposed a four-year ban, saying there was "clear evidence" she used performance-enhancing...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Russia's Mariya Savinova-Farnosova was stripped of her 800m London 2012 Olympic Games gold medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in February 2017 imposed a four-year ban, saying there was "clear evidence" she used performance-enhancing drugs. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 10
Double-gold-winning bobsledder Alexander Zubkov was stripped of his two golds by the IOC in 2017 and banned from the Olympics for life because of doping violations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Double-gold-winning bobsledder Alexander Zubkov was stripped of his two golds by the IOC in 2017 and banned from the Olympics for life because of doping violations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2014
Double-gold-winning bobsledder Alexander Zubkov was stripped of his two golds by the IOC in 2017 and banned from the Olympics for life because of doping violations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 10
Russian bobsledder Alexey Voevoda (L) was given a life ban from the Olympics for anti-doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics where he won two gold medals. Previously, Alexander Zubkov (R), Voevoda's teammate in both events, was also found guilty of anti-doping violations and disqualified. REUTERS/David Gray

Russian bobsledder Alexey Voevoda (L) was given a life ban from the Olympics for anti-doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics where he won two gold medals. Previously, Alexander Zubkov (R), Voevoda's teammate in both events, was also...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2014
Russian bobsledder Alexey Voevoda (L) was given a life ban from the Olympics for anti-doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics where he won two gold medals. Previously, Alexander Zubkov (R), Voevoda's teammate in both events, was also found guilty of anti-doping violations and disqualified. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Some of the world's youngest national leaders

Some of the world's youngest national leaders

Next Slideshows

Some of the world's youngest national leaders

Some of the world's youngest national leaders

Finland's Sanna Marin is about to become the world's youngest serving prime minister at the age of 34. Here are some other current world leaders still in their...

3:50pm EST
Commoners buy fairytale French castle

Commoners buy fairytale French castle

Their dream comes with a few caveats: they share ownership with 25,000 people who joined an innovative crowd-funding campaign (minimum contribution 50 euros),...

2:55pm EST
Dozens missing after New Zealand volcano erupts

Dozens missing after New Zealand volcano erupts

More than two dozen people were feared missing on Tuesday, a day after a volcano suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, killing at least...

2:20pm EST
Devils chase children in eerie Czech Christmas custom

Devils chase children in eerie Czech Christmas custom

The sinister-looking pre-Christmas tradition in the Czech village of Valasska Polanka is actually a celebration of the 4th-century Saint Nicholas, who appears...

2:05pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

A man and a $120,000 banana

A man and a $120,000 banana

A performance artist who ate a banana taped to a wall that was an artwork valued at $120,000 said his actions were not vandalism and he does not regret his snack at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida.

Some of the world's youngest national leaders

Some of the world's youngest national leaders

Finland's Sanna Marin is about to become the world's youngest serving prime minister at the age of 34. Here are some other current world leaders still in their thirties.

Commoners buy fairytale French castle

Commoners buy fairytale French castle

Their dream comes with a few caveats: they share ownership with 25,000 people who joined an innovative crowd-funding campaign (minimum contribution 50 euros), and the chateau is an uninhabitable ruin.

Dozens missing after New Zealand volcano erupts

Dozens missing after New Zealand volcano erupts

More than two dozen people were feared missing on Tuesday, a day after a volcano suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, killing at least five people and injuring up to 20.

Devils chase children in eerie Czech Christmas custom

Devils chase children in eerie Czech Christmas custom

The sinister-looking pre-Christmas tradition in the Czech village of Valasska Polanka is actually a celebration of the 4th-century Saint Nicholas, who appears in costume to soothe the children with sweets.

Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe

Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa is crowned at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vast crowds throng streets of Hong Kong

Vast crowds throng streets of Hong Kong

Hundreds of thousands of black-clad demonstrators thronged the streets of Hong Kong in the largest anti-government rally since local elections last month and a resounding show of continued support for the pro-democracy movement. While the march appeared to be largely peaceful, authorities said there was some damage after it ended.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast