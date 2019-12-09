10 Olympic gold medals stripped from Russia due to doping

Russia was ordered in August 2016 to return its gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100m women's relay after Yulia Chermoshanskaya tested positive for a banned substance in a re-analysis of her sample. The IOC disqualified her for testing...more

Russia was ordered in August 2016 to return its gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100m women's relay after Yulia Chermoshanskaya tested positive for a banned substance in a re-analysis of her sample. The IOC disqualified her for testing positive for steroid use. Chermoshanskaya, who finished eighth in the individual 200m in Beijing, tested positive for several anabolic steroids, including stanozolol. The IOC stores samples for a decade to test with newer methods or for new substances. The ruling body conducted targeted retests before the Rio Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

