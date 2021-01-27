100 million cases and rising: Our global effort to contain COVID
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A protective suit lies on the ground at a burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A nurse assists a patient suffering from the coronavirus at an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A British government public health information sign is seen on bus shelter amid the spread of the coronavirus in London, Britain, January 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A healthcare worker is pictured at a coronavirus testing station in Singapore, January 25. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, January 19. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France, January 25. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Employees direct traffic and check-in people who are classed in the 1B category, including teachers and childcare providers, to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
An LED sign at the Trinity United Methodist Church displays a message as hundreds line up early to wait for a free drive-through coronavirus vaccine for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim,...more
The airplane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Health workers in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China, January 23. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Healthcare workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain, January 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain, January 21. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, January 21. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus testing center in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, January 25. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Health workers transport a COVID-19 patient from a Brazilian Air Force airplane after arriving from Porto Velho, Rondonia state, at Salgado Filho international airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil, January 27. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A medical staff member receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at the CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, January 27. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Mourners react at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry after a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia, January 27. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A medical worker rests at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A nurse attends to a patient on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. Picture taken January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants in a mock inoculation exercise wait their turn, as Japan prepares for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, at a college gym in Kawasaki, Japan, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Municipality workers carry a coffin during a burial in an area for victims of the coronavirus, in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A patient receives medical treatment in a ward at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, January 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A nurse consults with a person as they wait in their vehicle to receive the coronavirus vaccine during a drive through vaccination site at the TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, January 15. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more
Next Slideshows
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 150 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's...
Texas family mourns father lost to COVID
Gregory Dwayne Blanks, a husband, father of 7, car enthusiast and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, is laid to rest after contracting the coronavirus.
Anti-lockdown protests around the world
From Amsterdam to Tripoli, protests against pandemic restrictions.
Our socially distanced society
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
The race to vaccinate the world
Countries around the world race to secure doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid faster-spreading coronavirus variants, supply shortages and public fears about inoculation.
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day
Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms overwhelmed police and stormed into the historic Red Fort complex in New Delhi after tearing down barricades and driving tractors through roadblocks.
The militarization of America's police
A U.S. law allows the Department of Defense to transfer surplus military equipment to city and state law enforcement agencies across the country.
United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000
More than 100,000 Britons have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data showed, a grim new milestone as the government battles to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.