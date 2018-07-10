100 years of Britain's RAF
The Red Arrows perform a fly past over the Queen Victoria Memorial and Buckingham Palace to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, Britain July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Members of the Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team fly over London, heading for Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/SAC Rose Buchanan RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Military helicopters fly over London as they head for Buckingham Palace, to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force. REUTERS/SAC Pippa Fowles (RAF)/MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via REUTERS
The Red Arrows perform a fly past over Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past....more
Military aircraft perform a fly past over Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An F35 lightening flies over the Queen victoria Memorial and Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/SAC Rose Buchanan RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via REUTERS
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
The Red Arrows perform a fly past over the Mall and Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Vintage military aircraft perform a fly past over the Queen Victoria Memorial and Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Members of the Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team fly over London. REUTERS/SAC Rose Buchanan RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via REUTERS
Typhoon jets take part in a flypast over the financial district. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
The Red Arrows perform a fly past over the Mall and Buckingham Palace. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
