100 years since World War One
An American gun crew from Regimental Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry, fires a 37mm gun during an advance against German entrenched positions. Location unknown. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
A gunnery officer writes a Christmas message on a Canadian heavy howitzer during the Battle of the Somme, France, November, 1916. The first Battle of the Somme, one of the bloodiest battles in history, claimed 1,250,000 casualties. Library and...more
German prisoners in a French prison camp, circa 1917 - 1919. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Two gas shells explode near Canadian lines during the Battle of the Somme, October, 1916. Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
Six U.S. soldiers, with five of them wearing gas masks and the other one holding his throat, are seen in an undated photo probably used for training purpose. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
American, British, French, and German gas masks. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
French cyclists of the Cavalry Corps, on the Champagne Front, eastern France, September 1915. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
The sinking of the German armored cruiser SMS Blucher during a naval engagement between German and British dreadnoughts in the North Sea, January 1915. Photo taken from the deck of the British cruiser HMS Arethusa. U.S. National Archives/via...more
French troops from the rear guard eating lunch near Arras, northern France. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
Dead German soldiers after a Canadian charge during the Battle of the Somme, France, 1916. W.I. Castle/Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
Wounded lie in an American field hospital in Auteuil, Paris, France. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
Soldiers follow a British Mark IV tank at Ribecourt la Tour, near Cambrai, during the Battle of Cambrai, November 1917. REUTERS/Files
Canadian stretcher bearers carry the dead from a battlefield during the Battle of the Somme, July,1916. Henry Edward Knobel/Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
A photo described as showing French troopers under General Gouraud driving back Germans with their machine guns amongst the ruins of a cathedral near the Marne, France, circa 1918. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
An American Expeditionary Force doctor tends to an injured American soldier immediately behind the first trench line in France, 1919. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers of the 1st Division advance to seize and hold Cantigny, France, May 1918. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
American soldiers getting bowls of chocolate and rolls in the American Red Cross canteen at Toulouse, France, circa 1918. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers of the American Expeditionary Force during a pause in fighting. Location unknown. U.S. Army/via REUTERS
American soldiers charging an enemy position. Location unknown. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
An Army nurse assists with treatment of a patient. Blood banks were created for the first time during the war to help stabilize the wounded from blood loss. U.S. Army Nurse Corps/via REUTERS
L-boat submarines in the Azores. L-class submarines were the U.S. Navy's first attempt at ocean-going submarines. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
German soldiers (rear) offering to surrender to French troops, seen from a listening post in a trench at Massiges, northeastern France. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
Canadians return victorious carrying war trophies from Courcelette during the Battle of the Somme, September, 1916. Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine leads training on a shooting range in France. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
Field Marshal Horatio Herbert Kitchener (2nd L) meeting French General Albert Baratier (R), on horseback, as French Marshal Joseph Joffre looks on (2nd R), on the Champagne front, eastern France, 1915. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
Canadian soldiers leave their trenches during the Battle of the Somme, France, 1916. W.I. Castle/Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
U.S. Army soldiers playing baseball in France, 1917. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
Two American soldiers, Corporal Howard Thompson and James H. White, who were part of a group that killed and captured several Germans in no man's land on March 7, 1918 pose. Thompson holds a pistol taken from a German soldier killed by White....more
German prisoners carry a stretcher during the Battle of the Somme, November, 1916. Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
Shrapnel bursts over a reserve trench in Canadian lines during the Battle of the Somme, 1916. W.I. Castle/Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
1st Lt. Eddie Rickenbacker, America's most successful World War One fighter ace, poses next to a biplane. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Dead German soldiers lie in their trenches during the Battle of the Somme, July, 1916. Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
Soldiers attending an entertainment show at Suippes, on the Champagne Front, eastern France, 1915. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
Soldiers are dwarfed by a shell crater on one of the roads to Bapaume during the Battle of the Somme, October 1916. Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
Cyclists of the 2nd Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force pose at Scottish Lines near Poperinghe, not far from Ypres, France, June 1916. Henry Edward Knobel/Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
American soldiers of the Machine Gun Battalion, Company G, Second Brigade, gather around an outdoor kitchen in Hermitage, France, March 1918. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
A British Mark IV tank falls into a trench at Ribecourt la Tour, near Cambrai, during the Battle of Cambrai, November 1917. Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Files
U.S. soldiers of Company B, 165th Infantry Regiment, 42d Division, await German patrols near Hazavant, France, September 1918. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
American soldiers practice throwing hand grenades at enemy positions in Choloy, France, August 1918. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
French troops in trenches above Ablain-Saint-Nazaire in the Artois front, northern France, in 1916. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
Canadian soldiers return from trenches during the Battle of the Somme, 1916. Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
French officers inspecting trenches on the Argonne front, eastern France, May 1916. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
American troops march down a road in France. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
French artillery officers on the phone relaying instructions to adjust cannon fire in a trench on the front line. Location unknown. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
German officers captured by Canadians during the Battle of the Somme, October, 1916. Library and Archives Canada/via REUTERS
Soldiers and horses amid a destroyed area on the battlefield at Maurepas on the Somme front, northern France, October 1916. REUTERS/Collection Odette Carrez
A crowd in Times Square hold up copies of newspapers with a headline about the signing of the Armistice to end the war, in New York, November 11, 1918. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers return to Washington, D.C. following service overseas. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
American soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division react after arriving in New York City from France on the ocean liner Leviathan, March 1919. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
Soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division parade in New York City after their arrival from France. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Mass shooting at California bar
A gunman killed 12 people including a sheriff s deputy after he walked into a Southern California bar and started shooting.
Midterm winners make history
The midterm elections prompted a surge of candidates from minority groups that have not had electoral success in the past. Several are now the first of their...
America votes
Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mass shooting at California bar
A gunman killed 12 people including a sheriff s deputy after he walked into a Southern California bar and started shooting.
Midterm winners make history
The midterm elections prompted a surge of candidates from minority groups that have not had electoral success in the past. Several are now the first of their background elected to office.
America votes
Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Everyday frogs
The Frog Museum in Switzerland showcases a collection of 108 stuffed frogs in scenes portraying everyday life in the 19th century.
Russia marks anniversary of 1941 military parade
Participants take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of a 1941 parade, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two.