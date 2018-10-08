Edition:
Mon Oct 8, 2018

1,000 dogs protest Brexit

Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in Parliament Square London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Alastair Campbell, former Downing Street Press Secretary and Director of Communications and Strategy for prime minister Tony Blair, holds his dog, as he is interviewed at an anti-Brexit march called Wooferendum, in London. T Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
