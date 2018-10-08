1,000 dogs protest Brexit
Anti-Brexit protesters and their dogs join a march called Wooferendum, in London. Reuters/Henry Nicholls
Alastair Campbell, former Downing Street Press Secretary and Director of Communications and Strategy for prime minister Tony Blair, holds his dog, as he is interviewed at an anti-Brexit march called Wooferendum, in London. T Reuters/Henry Nicholls
