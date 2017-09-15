11-year-old cuts White House lawn
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House. Frank wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn and was invited to work for a day at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump looks on as 11-year-old Frank Giaccio cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump looks on as 11-year-old Frank Giaccio cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump shakes hands with 11-year-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
