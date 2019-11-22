12 car designs that polarized auto enthusiasts

Hummer H2/H3: Inspired by enthusiasm for civilian versions of the Hummer military vehicles, General Motors transformed its large Chevy Tahoe SUV into the garish, chrome-decked Hummer H2. A smaller Chevy truck later became the basis for the Hummer...more

Hummer H2/H3: Inspired by enthusiasm for civilian versions of the Hummer military vehicles, General Motors transformed its large Chevy Tahoe SUV into the garish, chrome-decked Hummer H2. A smaller Chevy truck later became the basis for the Hummer H3. GM's Hummer franchise collapsed in the financial crisis and GM's subsequent bankruptcy. GM is now looking at reviving the name for an electric truck. REUTERS/Stringer

