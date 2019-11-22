Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 22, 2019 | 3:45pm EST

12 car designs that polarized auto enthusiasts

Tesla Cybertruck: Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk wanted a pickup truck inspired by the dystopian science fiction film "Blade Runner." He got it. But many others didn't get it, including investors who sold Tesla shares after seeing the Cybertruck's triangular profile and not-quite-shatterproof glass. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Tesla Cybertruck: Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk wanted a pickup truck inspired by the dystopian science fiction film "Blade Runner." He got it. But many others didn't get it, including investors who sold Tesla shares after seeing the Cybertruck's...more

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Tesla Cybertruck: Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk wanted a pickup truck inspired by the dystopian science fiction film "Blade Runner." He got it. But many others didn't get it, including investors who sold Tesla shares after seeing the Cybertruck's triangular profile and not-quite-shatterproof glass. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Close
1 / 12
Pontiac Aztek: Under fire in the early 2000s for dull design, General Motors' top executives lit the green light for a vehicle like nothing ever seen before. The Aztek attracted a cult following, but its polarizing design had more haters than fans. REUTERS/Stringer

Pontiac Aztek: Under fire in the early 2000s for dull design, General Motors' top executives lit the green light for a vehicle like nothing ever seen before. The Aztek attracted a cult following, but its polarizing design had more haters than...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Pontiac Aztek: Under fire in the early 2000s for dull design, General Motors' top executives lit the green light for a vehicle like nothing ever seen before. The Aztek attracted a cult following, but its polarizing design had more haters than fans. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 12
Fiat Multipla: The late 1990s Fiat Multipla packaged seating for six people into a compact car with a distinctive, bug-eyed face that looked like nothing else. Italians loved it. Few others did. REUTERS/Claudio Papi

Fiat Multipla: The late 1990s Fiat Multipla packaged seating for six people into a compact car with a distinctive, bug-eyed face that looked like nothing else. Italians loved it. Few others did. REUTERS/Claudio Papi

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Fiat Multipla: The late 1990s Fiat Multipla packaged seating for six people into a compact car with a distinctive, bug-eyed face that looked like nothing else. Italians loved it. Few others did. REUTERS/Claudio Papi
Close
3 / 12
Chrysler PT Cruiser: The PT Cruiser caused a sensation when it was unveiled in 2000 with its retro gangster wagon styling. The "car" was actually a truck for fuel economy purposes, a boost for the former DaimlerChrysler. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Chrysler PT Cruiser: The PT Cruiser caused a sensation when it was unveiled in 2000 with its retro gangster wagon styling. The "car" was actually a truck for fuel economy purposes, a boost for the former DaimlerChrysler. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Chrysler PT Cruiser: The PT Cruiser caused a sensation when it was unveiled in 2000 with its retro gangster wagon styling. The "car" was actually a truck for fuel economy purposes, a boost for the former DaimlerChrysler. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
4 / 12
Chevrolet Avalanche: The Avalanche answered the question, what would a Chevy Suburban look like if it was a pickup truck? The original models sported gobs of plastic body cladding. Later versions looked more like regular trucks. REUTERS/John C. Hillery

Chevrolet Avalanche: The Avalanche answered the question, what would a Chevy Suburban look like if it was a pickup truck? The original models sported gobs of plastic body cladding. Later versions looked more like regular trucks. REUTERS/John C....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Chevrolet Avalanche: The Avalanche answered the question, what would a Chevy Suburban look like if it was a pickup truck? The original models sported gobs of plastic body cladding. Later versions looked more like regular trucks. REUTERS/John C. Hillery
Close
5 / 12
Nissan Cube: For a brief moment, U.S. consumers were captivated by small, boxy cars designed for the idiosyncratic Japanese market. The Nissan Cube captured the fad. But then it was over. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Nissan Cube: For a brief moment, U.S. consumers were captivated by small, boxy cars designed for the idiosyncratic Japanese market. The Nissan Cube captured the fad. But then it was over. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2009
Nissan Cube: For a brief moment, U.S. consumers were captivated by small, boxy cars designed for the idiosyncratic Japanese market. The Nissan Cube captured the fad. But then it was over. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Close
6 / 12
Renault Avantime: The Avantime represented a distinctively French effort to combine elements of a coupe and a "grand tourer" wagon. Even French consumers didn't like it, and the car died after two years. REUTERS/Stringer

Renault Avantime: The Avantime represented a distinctively French effort to combine elements of a coupe and a "grand tourer" wagon. Even French consumers didn't like it, and the car died after two years. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Renault Avantime: The Avantime represented a distinctively French effort to combine elements of a coupe and a "grand tourer" wagon. Even French consumers didn't like it, and the car died after two years. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 12
Hummer H2/H3: Inspired by enthusiasm for civilian versions of the Hummer military vehicles, General Motors transformed its large Chevy Tahoe SUV into the garish, chrome-decked Hummer H2. A smaller Chevy truck later became the basis for the Hummer H3. GM's Hummer franchise collapsed in the financial crisis and GM's subsequent bankruptcy. GM is now looking at reviving the name for an electric truck. REUTERS/Stringer

Hummer H2/H3: Inspired by enthusiasm for civilian versions of the Hummer military vehicles, General Motors transformed its large Chevy Tahoe SUV into the garish, chrome-decked Hummer H2. A smaller Chevy truck later became the basis for the Hummer...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Hummer H2/H3: Inspired by enthusiasm for civilian versions of the Hummer military vehicles, General Motors transformed its large Chevy Tahoe SUV into the garish, chrome-decked Hummer H2. A smaller Chevy truck later became the basis for the Hummer H3. GM's Hummer franchise collapsed in the financial crisis and GM's subsequent bankruptcy. GM is now looking at reviving the name for an electric truck. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 12
BMW 7 series: The fourth generation BMW 7 Series, launched in 2001, featured a rotary dial "iDrive" system to control comfort and entertainment functions and a distinctive back end design. Both turned off BMW traditionalists. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BMW 7 series: The fourth generation BMW 7 Series, launched in 2001, featured a rotary dial "iDrive" system to control comfort and entertainment functions and a distinctive back end design. Both turned off BMW traditionalists. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
BMW 7 series: The fourth generation BMW 7 Series, launched in 2001, featured a rotary dial "iDrive" system to control comfort and entertainment functions and a distinctive back end design. Both turned off BMW traditionalists. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Close
9 / 12
DeLorean: The original DeLorean sports car had a stainless steel body and gull wing doors but very little under the hood. The car sold poorly and the company failed. But the DeLorean has had a rich second life as the co-star of the Back to the Future movie franchise. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

DeLorean: The original DeLorean sports car had a stainless steel body and gull wing doors but very little under the hood. The car sold poorly and the company failed. But the DeLorean has had a rich second life as the co-star of the Back to the Future...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
DeLorean: The original DeLorean sports car had a stainless steel body and gull wing doors but very little under the hood. The car sold poorly and the company failed. But the DeLorean has had a rich second life as the co-star of the Back to the Future movie franchise. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
10 / 12
BMW i3: The i3 is a small city car that BMW used as a test bed for extensive use of carbon fiber body construction and battery electric propulsion. The car's pod-like design separates it from the sleek looks of conventional BMWs like the 3 Series, and so do the i3's relatively modest sales. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BMW i3: The i3 is a small city car that BMW used as a test bed for extensive use of carbon fiber body construction and battery electric propulsion. The car's pod-like design separates it from the sleek looks of conventional BMWs like the 3 Series,...more

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
BMW i3: The i3 is a small city car that BMW used as a test bed for extensive use of carbon fiber body construction and battery electric propulsion. The car's pod-like design separates it from the sleek looks of conventional BMWs like the 3 Series, and so do the i3's relatively modest sales. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 12
Yugo: The boxy Yugo subcompact was designed to be cheap, not stylish. Derivative of an older Fiat, the Yugo defined the term econobox. Unable to comply with U.S. environmental rules, Yugo folded in the U.S. in 1992. REUTERS/

Yugo: The boxy Yugo subcompact was designed to be cheap, not stylish. Derivative of an older Fiat, the Yugo defined the term econobox. Unable to comply with U.S. environmental rules, Yugo folded in the U.S. in 1992. REUTERS/

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Yugo: The boxy Yugo subcompact was designed to be cheap, not stylish. Derivative of an older Fiat, the Yugo defined the term econobox. Unable to comply with U.S. environmental rules, Yugo folded in the U.S. in 1992. REUTERS/
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Next Slideshows

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis, on the first full day of his visit to mainly Buddhist Thailand, led a Mass in Bangkok's National Stadium for tens of thousands of exuberant Roman...

3:41pm EST
Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck

Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck

Tesla's launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its "armored glass" windows shattered, but it was the overall look of the car that...

2:35pm EST
What comes next in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

What comes next in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

The Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee had its last public hearing on Thursday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald...

2:30pm EST
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

10:35am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis, on the first full day of his visit to mainly Buddhist Thailand, led a Mass in Bangkok's National Stadium for tens of thousands of exuberant Roman Catholics in a country where they make up less than one percent of the population.

Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck

Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck

Tesla's launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its "armored glass" windows shattered, but it was the overall look of the car that worried Wall Street.

What comes next in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

What comes next in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

The Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee had its last public hearing on Thursday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. The following series of steps must now be taken for the inquiry to proceed to a full House impeachment vote.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus

Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus

The number of protesters occupying Hong Kong Polytechnic University has dwindled to fewer than 100, turning the campus that normally teems with 33,000 students and staff into an eerily empty compound scattered with debris and defaced with political slogans.

Key quotes from the fifth public Trump impeachment hearing

Key quotes from the fifth public Trump impeachment hearing

The fifth day of public proceedings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump featured testimony by the official former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill and by David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy official in Kiev.

Best of the LA Auto Show

Best of the LA Auto Show

Highlights from the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck

The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck

Works by the Australian sculptor on display in exhibitions past and present.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast