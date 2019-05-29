Edition:
12 days of tornadoes

Damage to the American Budget Value Inn is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, May 26. REUTERS/Richard Rowe

Damage to the American Budget Value Inn is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, May 26. REUTERS/Richard Rowe

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Damage to the American Budget Value Inn is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, May 26. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Gwen McGeorge stands in disbelief on the second level of her home following a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wrecked vehicles are pictured at a Toyota dealer following a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Debris covers the American Best Value Inn after it was destroyed by a tornado which touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, May 26. REUTERS/Alonzo Adams

Danielle Taulbee, 24, works to collect memorabilia from her grandmother's damaged house after a tornado touched down overnight in Brookville, near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

A damaged car sits parked on Woodlawn Avenue following a tornado touchdown overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian

Debris from damaged buildings is shown in this aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23. REUTERS/Drone Base

A tornado spins during stormy weather in Mangum, Oklahoma, May 20. Lorraine Matti via REUTERS

A man works on cleaning up a house in a destroyed neighborhood following a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A mobile home lies on its side after a trailer park was partly destroyed by a tornado which touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, May 26. REUTERS/Alonzo Adams

People walk along a road in front of a home following a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Debris from destroyed homes is shown in this aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23. REUTERS/Drone Base

A FEMA employee surveys damage on Woodlawn Avenue following a tornado touchdown overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian

Armonn Cody sits at a window opening in his home following a tornado, in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Clothing and debris fills the back yards of homes after a tornado touched down overnight in city of Trotwood near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

While on oxygen, Loise White wipes her face with a tissue as she recounts the story of how she survived the weather conditions, at front steps of her home which lost its roof following a tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 24. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A path of destruction through the Skyview Mobile Park Estates is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, May 26. REUTERS/Richard Rowe

Rubble covers the American Best Value Inn after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, May 26. REUTERS/Alonzo Adams

Neighbors in Clayton, Ohio gather belongings after houses were damaged after a tornado touched down overnight near Dayton, Ohio, May 28. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

An alpaca is chased down in a field near damaged properties, after several tornadoes touched down overnight, in Linwood, Kansas, May 29. REUTERS/Nate Chute

A woman walks away from a damaged house after several tornadoes reportedly touched down, in Linwood, Kansas, May 29. REUTERS/Nate Chute

