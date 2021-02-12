130-vehicle pile up on icy Texas highway leaves several dead
At least 130 vehicles were involved in a massive and deadly morning car pile up along a stretch of the I-35 highway in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday. NBC5 via REUTERS
Aerial images from the crash site, which a local official said stretched for about a half mile, showed multiple large tractor trailer trucks piled on top of one another with numerous vehicles crushed and wedged between them. NBC5 via REUTERS
Some 65 people were treated at area hospitals and six were killed, but officials said that number could change. NBC5 via REUTERS
Police said ice appeared to have been a factor, but the investigation was still very preliminary. NBC5 via REUTERS
