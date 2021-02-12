Edition:
Pictures | Fri Feb 12, 2021 | 12:51pm EST

130-vehicle pile up on icy Texas highway leaves several dead

At least 130 vehicles were involved in a massive and deadly morning car pile up along a stretch of the I-35 highway in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday. NBC5 via REUTERS

Aerial images from the crash site, which a local official said stretched for about a half mile, showed multiple large tractor trailer trucks piled on top of one another with numerous vehicles crushed and wedged between them. NBC5 via REUTERS

Some 65 people were treated at area hospitals and six were killed, but officials said that number could change. NBC5 via REUTERS

Police said ice appeared to have been a factor, but the investigation was still very preliminary. NBC5 via REUTERS

