15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami
(Warning: graphic content) An Indian woman mourns the death of her relative (R) who was killed a tsunami in Cuddalore, India December 28, 2004. December 26 marks 15 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province...more
A man reacts next to a building that was destroyed in Cuddalore, India December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An Indian man cries as he holds the hand of his eight-year-old son killed in a tsunami in Cuddalore, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Submerged building near the pier at Ton Sai Bay in Thailand's Phi Phi island, December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui
Tsunami refugees receive supplies distributed by USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in Krueng Raya, northeast of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Women mourn the death of victims in Cuddalore, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A picture of missing Australian Troy Broadbridge is pegged to a tree on Thailand's Phi Phi island January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
A Buddhist monk looks at a wrecked carriage after an entire train was destroyed in Paraliya, Sri Lanka December 30, 2004. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A Thai man looks a cars wrecked after a tidal wave hit Pathong beach, near Phuket, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui
Michael Will from England walks among the ruins of his flattened hotel after returning for his luggage, after devastation caused by tidal waves at Pathong beach, near Phuket, Thailand December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui
A man sits in the remains of his home that was destroyed in the village of Pandiruppu on Sri Lanka's east coast January 6, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
An Acehnese man leaps across a pool of water near the ruins of his house in the tsunami-hit city of Banda Aceh on the Indonesian island of Sumatra January 8, 2005. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Tsunami survivors scramble for water supplies as they are unloaded from an aid truck in Karaitivu on Sri Lanka's east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Two young Muslim girls watch as an excavator clears a path on a street destroyed by the tsunami in the town of Kalumnai on Sri Lanka's east coast January 4, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A woman weeps on the tsunami-battered beach in Karaitivu in Sri Lanka's Kalmunai district in the east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
An Acehnese man looks at a boat left on top of a house as a result of the tsunami in the Indonesian provincial city of Banda Aceh February 24, 2005. REUTERS/Supri Supri
An Acehnese girl cries with her mother near the ruins of their house in Banda Aceh, Indonesia December 29, 2004. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indian tsunami survivor looks for her belongings amid the debris of her tsunami-destroyed house that is being burnt by Indian workers in a fishing hamlet in Nagapattinam, India January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A hotel swimming pool at Patong Beach in Phuket, Thailand, is left with trash after the town was hit by a tsunami, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Women hold onto each other as they queue to register for aid in a refugee camp in Karaitivu in the Kalmunai area of Sri Lanka's east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
An upturned vehicle stands vertical against in Unawatuna, outside the southern Sri Lankan town of Galle, December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Thomas White
Salvaged belongings are kept against a tree in the tsunami ravaged town of Kalmunai on Sri Lanka's east coast January 14, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Indian survivors carry belongings as they leave their houses in Karamawadi village on the outskirts of Nagapattinam, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Coffins are placed at a warehouse on the port of Phuket, Thailand December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui
An Indian tsunami survivor, displaced from her home, looks on at a relief centre in Nagapattinam, India January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta
The aerial view of Marina beach after a tsunami triggered by an earthquake in the Indian Ocean hit the area in the southern Indian city of Madras December 26, 2004. REUTERS/Babu
An elephant carries the body of a tsunami victim after discovering it in Takuapa district, Thailand, January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Sompaht Meepan
A skull displaced from its coffin that was unearthed by the tsunami lies on the roadside in Sinnamunhattuvaram on Sri Lanka's east coast January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
