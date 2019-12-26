Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 26, 2019 | 8:20am EST

15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami

(Warning: graphic content) An Indian woman mourns the death of her relative (R) who was killed a tsunami in Cuddalore, India December 28, 2004. December 26 marks 15 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries. REUTERS/Arko Datta

(Warning: graphic content) An Indian woman mourns the death of her relative (R) who was killed a tsunami in Cuddalore, India December 28, 2004. December 26 marks 15 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
(Warning: graphic content) An Indian woman mourns the death of her relative (R) who was killed a tsunami in Cuddalore, India December 28, 2004. December 26 marks 15 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
1 / 28
A man reacts next to a building that was destroyed in Cuddalore, India December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta

A man reacts next to a building that was destroyed in Cuddalore, India December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A man reacts next to a building that was destroyed in Cuddalore, India December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
2 / 28
An Indian man cries as he holds the hand of his eight-year-old son killed in a tsunami in Cuddalore, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta

An Indian man cries as he holds the hand of his eight-year-old son killed in a tsunami in Cuddalore, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Indian man cries as he holds the hand of his eight-year-old son killed in a tsunami in Cuddalore, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
3 / 28
Submerged building near the pier at Ton Sai Bay in Thailand's Phi Phi island, December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui

Submerged building near the pier at Ton Sai Bay in Thailand's Phi Phi island, December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Submerged building near the pier at Ton Sai Bay in Thailand's Phi Phi island, December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui
Close
4 / 28
Tsunami refugees receive supplies distributed by USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in Krueng Raya, northeast of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Tsunami refugees receive supplies distributed by USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in Krueng Raya, northeast of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Tsunami refugees receive supplies distributed by USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in Krueng Raya, northeast of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
5 / 28
Women mourn the death of victims in Cuddalore, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Women mourn the death of victims in Cuddalore, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Women mourn the death of victims in Cuddalore, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
6 / 28
A picture of missing Australian Troy Broadbridge is pegged to a tree on Thailand's Phi Phi island January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

A picture of missing Australian Troy Broadbridge is pegged to a tree on Thailand's Phi Phi island January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A picture of missing Australian Troy Broadbridge is pegged to a tree on Thailand's Phi Phi island January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Close
7 / 28
A Buddhist monk looks at a wrecked carriage after an entire train was destroyed in Paraliya, Sri Lanka December 30, 2004. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A Buddhist monk looks at a wrecked carriage after an entire train was destroyed in Paraliya, Sri Lanka December 30, 2004. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Buddhist monk looks at a wrecked carriage after an entire train was destroyed in Paraliya, Sri Lanka December 30, 2004. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
8 / 28
A Thai man looks a cars wrecked after a tidal wave hit Pathong beach, near Phuket, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui

A Thai man looks a cars wrecked after a tidal wave hit Pathong beach, near Phuket, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Thai man looks a cars wrecked after a tidal wave hit Pathong beach, near Phuket, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui
Close
9 / 28
Michael Will from England walks among the ruins of his flattened hotel after returning for his luggage, after devastation caused by tidal waves at Pathong beach, near Phuket, Thailand December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui

Michael Will from England walks among the ruins of his flattened hotel after returning for his luggage, after devastation caused by tidal waves at Pathong beach, near Phuket, Thailand December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Michael Will from England walks among the ruins of his flattened hotel after returning for his luggage, after devastation caused by tidal waves at Pathong beach, near Phuket, Thailand December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui
Close
10 / 28
A man sits in the remains of his home that was destroyed in the village of Pandiruppu on Sri Lanka's east coast January 6, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A man sits in the remains of his home that was destroyed in the village of Pandiruppu on Sri Lanka's east coast January 6, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A man sits in the remains of his home that was destroyed in the village of Pandiruppu on Sri Lanka's east coast January 6, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
11 / 28
An Acehnese man leaps across a pool of water near the ruins of his house in the tsunami-hit city of Banda Aceh on the Indonesian island of Sumatra January 8, 2005. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Acehnese man leaps across a pool of water near the ruins of his house in the tsunami-hit city of Banda Aceh on the Indonesian island of Sumatra January 8, 2005. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Acehnese man leaps across a pool of water near the ruins of his house in the tsunami-hit city of Banda Aceh on the Indonesian island of Sumatra January 8, 2005. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
12 / 28
Tsunami survivors scramble for water supplies as they are unloaded from an aid truck in Karaitivu on Sri Lanka's east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Tsunami survivors scramble for water supplies as they are unloaded from an aid truck in Karaitivu on Sri Lanka's east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Tsunami survivors scramble for water supplies as they are unloaded from an aid truck in Karaitivu on Sri Lanka's east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
13 / 28
Two young Muslim girls watch as an excavator clears a path on a street destroyed by the tsunami in the town of Kalumnai on Sri Lanka's east coast January 4, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Two young Muslim girls watch as an excavator clears a path on a street destroyed by the tsunami in the town of Kalumnai on Sri Lanka's east coast January 4, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Two young Muslim girls watch as an excavator clears a path on a street destroyed by the tsunami in the town of Kalumnai on Sri Lanka's east coast January 4, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
14 / 28
A woman weeps on the tsunami-battered beach in Karaitivu in Sri Lanka's Kalmunai district in the east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A woman weeps on the tsunami-battered beach in Karaitivu in Sri Lanka's Kalmunai district in the east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A woman weeps on the tsunami-battered beach in Karaitivu in Sri Lanka's Kalmunai district in the east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
15 / 28
An Acehnese man looks at a boat left on top of a house as a result of the tsunami in the Indonesian provincial city of Banda Aceh February 24, 2005. REUTERS/Supri Supri

An Acehnese man looks at a boat left on top of a house as a result of the tsunami in the Indonesian provincial city of Banda Aceh February 24, 2005. REUTERS/Supri Supri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Acehnese man looks at a boat left on top of a house as a result of the tsunami in the Indonesian provincial city of Banda Aceh February 24, 2005. REUTERS/Supri Supri
Close
16 / 28
An Acehnese girl cries with her mother near the ruins of their house in Banda Aceh, Indonesia December 29, 2004. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Acehnese girl cries with her mother near the ruins of their house in Banda Aceh, Indonesia December 29, 2004. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Acehnese girl cries with her mother near the ruins of their house in Banda Aceh, Indonesia December 29, 2004. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
17 / 28
An Indian tsunami survivor looks for her belongings amid the debris of her tsunami-destroyed house that is being burnt by Indian workers in a fishing hamlet in Nagapattinam, India January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta

An Indian tsunami survivor looks for her belongings amid the debris of her tsunami-destroyed house that is being burnt by Indian workers in a fishing hamlet in Nagapattinam, India January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Indian tsunami survivor looks for her belongings amid the debris of her tsunami-destroyed house that is being burnt by Indian workers in a fishing hamlet in Nagapattinam, India January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
18 / 28
A hotel swimming pool at Patong Beach in Phuket, Thailand, is left with trash after the town was hit by a tsunami, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

A hotel swimming pool at Patong Beach in Phuket, Thailand, is left with trash after the town was hit by a tsunami, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A hotel swimming pool at Patong Beach in Phuket, Thailand, is left with trash after the town was hit by a tsunami, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Close
19 / 28
Women hold onto each other as they queue to register for aid in a refugee camp in Karaitivu in the Kalmunai area of Sri Lanka's east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Women hold onto each other as they queue to register for aid in a refugee camp in Karaitivu in the Kalmunai area of Sri Lanka's east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
Women hold onto each other as they queue to register for aid in a refugee camp in Karaitivu in the Kalmunai area of Sri Lanka's east coast January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
20 / 28
An upturned vehicle stands vertical against in Unawatuna, outside the southern Sri Lankan town of Galle, December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Thomas White

An upturned vehicle stands vertical against in Unawatuna, outside the southern Sri Lankan town of Galle, December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Thomas White

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An upturned vehicle stands vertical against in Unawatuna, outside the southern Sri Lankan town of Galle, December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Thomas White
Close
21 / 28
Salvaged belongings are kept against a tree in the tsunami ravaged town of Kalmunai on Sri Lanka's east coast January 14, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Salvaged belongings are kept against a tree in the tsunami ravaged town of Kalmunai on Sri Lanka's east coast January 14, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Salvaged belongings are kept against a tree in the tsunami ravaged town of Kalmunai on Sri Lanka's east coast January 14, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
22 / 28
Indian survivors carry belongings as they leave their houses in Karamawadi village on the outskirts of Nagapattinam, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Indian survivors carry belongings as they leave their houses in Karamawadi village on the outskirts of Nagapattinam, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Indian survivors carry belongings as they leave their houses in Karamawadi village on the outskirts of Nagapattinam, India, December 27, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Close
23 / 28
Coffins are placed at a warehouse on the port of Phuket, Thailand December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui

Coffins are placed at a warehouse on the port of Phuket, Thailand December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Coffins are placed at a warehouse on the port of Phuket, Thailand December 28, 2004. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui
Close
24 / 28
An Indian tsunami survivor, displaced from her home, looks on at a relief centre in Nagapattinam, India January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta

An Indian tsunami survivor, displaced from her home, looks on at a relief centre in Nagapattinam, India January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Indian tsunami survivor, displaced from her home, looks on at a relief centre in Nagapattinam, India January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Close
25 / 28
The aerial view of Marina beach after a tsunami triggered by an earthquake in the Indian Ocean hit the area in the southern Indian city of Madras December 26, 2004. REUTERS/Babu

The aerial view of Marina beach after a tsunami triggered by an earthquake in the Indian Ocean hit the area in the southern Indian city of Madras December 26, 2004. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
The aerial view of Marina beach after a tsunami triggered by an earthquake in the Indian Ocean hit the area in the southern Indian city of Madras December 26, 2004. REUTERS/Babu
Close
26 / 28
An elephant carries the body of a tsunami victim after discovering it in Takuapa district, Thailand, January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Sompaht Meepan

An elephant carries the body of a tsunami victim after discovering it in Takuapa district, Thailand, January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Sompaht Meepan

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An elephant carries the body of a tsunami victim after discovering it in Takuapa district, Thailand, January 2, 2005. REUTERS/Sompaht Meepan
Close
27 / 28
A skull displaced from its coffin that was unearthed by the tsunami lies on the roadside in Sinnamunhattuvaram on Sri Lanka's east coast January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A skull displaced from its coffin that was unearthed by the tsunami lies on the roadside in Sinnamunhattuvaram on Sri Lanka's east coast January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A skull displaced from its coffin that was unearthed by the tsunami lies on the roadside in Sinnamunhattuvaram on Sri Lanka's east coast January 3, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle...

Next Slideshows

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare...

8:10am EST
Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Dec 24 2019
Outrage against India's new citizenship law

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides...

Dec 24 2019
Venice under water again

Venice under water again

Venice is flooded by high tides during the holidays, just a month after the Italian city suffered its worst week of flooding since records began in 1872.

Dec 24 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides non-Muslim minorities a pathway to Indian citizenship.

Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

Venice under water again

Venice under water again

Venice is flooded by high tides during the holidays, just a month after the Italian city suffered its worst week of flooding since records began in 1872.

A decade on earth captured from space

A decade on earth captured from space

Satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade, from natural disasters to war.

Inside a Colorado survival camp

Inside a Colorado survival camp

A look inside the Fortitude Ranch, a Colorado survival camp that charges members $1,000 to vacation at the community in good times, and use it as a refuge during a societal collapse.

Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally

Hong Kong protesters hold Uighur support rally

Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast