15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami

(Warning: graphic content) An Indian woman mourns the death of her relative (R) who was killed a tsunami in Cuddalore, India December 28, 2004. December 26 marks 15 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries. REUTERS/Arko Datta

