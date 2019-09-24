Edition:
2020 candidates court the union vote

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren attends the picket line with striking General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant workers during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Hamtramck, Michigan, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Union placards are placed in seats before attendees arrive to hear six Democratic candidates speak at the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Bernie Sanders takes the stage before addressing attendees during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Elizabeth Warren attends the picket line with striking General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant workers during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Hamtramck, Michigan, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Joe Biden addresses attendees during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Union members wearing t-shirts stating "BUILD UNION OR BUILD ELSEWHERE" attend the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Kamala Harris joins a demonstration with striking McDonalds workers demanding a $15 minimum wage in Las Vegas, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Kim Kelly, a Writers Guild union member, listens as Bernie Sanders speaks during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Andrew Yang takes pictures with a supporter after speaking during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Union members listen to Joe Biden speak during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Amy Klobuchar addresses attendees during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A union member wearing a shirt stating "ONE JOB SHOULD BE ENOUGH" listens as Bernie Sanders speaks during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Tom Steyer speaks during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Joe Biden is greeted by his wife Jill as he arrives to address union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall during his first public event since announcing his bid for the presidential nomination in Pittsburgh, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Elizabeth Warren addresses airline food workers and representatives from UNITE HERE during a rally for calling for better wages and health insurance coverage at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Joe Biden speaks at a rally with striking Stop & Shop workers in Boston, Massachusetts, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Bernie Sanders addresses airline food workers and representatives from UNITE HERE during a rally for calling for better wages and health insurance coverage.at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Joe Biden arrives to speak at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) construction and maintenance conference in Washington, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
