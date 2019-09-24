2020 candidates court the union vote
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren attends the picket line with striking General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant workers during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Hamtramck, Michigan, September 22, 2019....more
Union placards are placed in seats before attendees arrive to hear six Democratic candidates speak at the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bernie Sanders takes the stage before addressing attendees during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Elizabeth Warren attends the picket line with striking General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant workers during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Hamtramck, Michigan, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Joe Biden addresses attendees during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Union members wearing t-shirts stating "BUILD UNION OR BUILD ELSEWHERE" attend the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kamala Harris joins a demonstration with striking McDonalds workers demanding a $15 minimum wage in Las Vegas, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kim Kelly, a Writers Guild union member, listens as Bernie Sanders speaks during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Andrew Yang takes pictures with a supporter after speaking during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Union members listen to Joe Biden speak during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Amy Klobuchar addresses attendees during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A union member wearing a shirt stating "ONE JOB SHOULD BE ENOUGH" listens as Bernie Sanders speaks during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Tom Steyer speaks during the AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit in Philadelphia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Joe Biden is greeted by his wife Jill as he arrives to address union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall during his first public event since announcing his bid for the presidential nomination in Pittsburgh, April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elizabeth Warren addresses airline food workers and representatives from UNITE HERE during a rally for calling for better wages and health insurance coverage at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Joe Biden speaks at a rally with striking Stop & Shop workers in Boston, Massachusetts, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Bernie Sanders addresses airline food workers and representatives from UNITE HERE during a rally for calling for better wages and health insurance coverage.at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Joe Biden arrives to speak at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) construction and maintenance conference in Washington, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Indonesians rally against new laws
Indonesian police fire water cannon and tear gas to break up protests as tens of thousands of students gathered in cities nationwide over issues that included a...
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.
Harry and Meghan visit South Africa
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit South Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Indonesians rally against new laws
Indonesian police fire water cannon and tear gas to break up protests as tens of thousands of students gathered in cities nationwide over issues that included a new criminal code that penalizes adultery and revised laws on corruption.
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.
Harry and Meghan visit South Africa
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit South Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their trip.
Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists
Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook desperately scrambled for information on how to get home, as the demise of the world's oldest tourist firm left an estimated 600,000 people stranded worldwide.
Meeting of the twins in Greece
Siblings with similarities meet at Greece's first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala.
Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.
Days after millions of young people took to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered at the United Nations to try to inject fresh momentum into stalling efforts to curb carbon emissions.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Five weeks before Canadians head to the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaign has been upended after pictures of him in blackface emerged amid a tough re-election battle against the main opposition Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer.