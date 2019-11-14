2020 candidates sign up for New Hampshire primary
Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick poses with a campaign sign after filing paperwork for his name to appear on New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary ballot in Concord, November 14. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deval Patrick, with his wife Diane at his side, files paperwork with New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, November 14. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican candidate Joe Walsh, with his wife Helene, files paperwork, November 14. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Elizabeth Warren signs a commemorative poster after filing her paperwork, November 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Elizabeth Warren arrives to file paperwork in Concord, November 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Elizabeth Warren sit in the hallway after she filed paperwork in Concord, November 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A candidate who calls himself Rod Epstein Didn't Kill Himself Webber is escorted out after attempting to file his declaration of candidacy papers at the State House in Concord, November 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld arrives to file his paperwork, November 13. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden speaks to Cybil Dupuis after filing his declaration of candidacy papers, November 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joe Biden files his declaration of candidacy papers to appear on the 2020 New Hampshire presidential primary election ballot, November 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Andrew Yang reacts after filing his declaration of candidacy papers, November 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar
66-year-old Republican Eric Merrill, a resident of New Boston, New Hampshire, files declaration of candidacy papers with New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, November 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican Stephen Comley speaks after filing his declaration of candidacy papers, November 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vice President Mike Pence files candidacy papers for President Trump with former Trump 2016 presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski at his side, November 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Michael Bennet files his declaration of candidacy papers, November 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An employee stands on her desk to take pictures as Senator Amy Klobuchar files her declaration of candidacy papers, November 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Amy Klobuchar signs a commemorative poster as she files her paperwork, November 6. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Tulsi Gabbard line the halls as she files her declaration of candidacy papers, November 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tulsi Gabbard files her declaration of candidacy papers, November 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Bernie Sanders arrives to the office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State to file his declaration of candidacy papers, October 31. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Bernie Sanders files his declaration of candidacy papers, October 31. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Mayor Pete Buttigieg adds his signature to a notice to voters signed by all of the presidential candidates who have officially filed candidacy papers, October 30. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Pete Buttigieg files his declaration of candidacy papers, October 30. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
