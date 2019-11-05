Edition:
2020 looms as voters head to polls in state elections

Voters cast their ballots to vote in state and local elections at Robious Elementary School in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ryan M. Kelly

"TRUMP 2020" is painted on a VW sedan abandoned on the side of the road on election day for local and states in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Jenna Heidlebaugh, 7, waits as her (L) mother, Jennifer, casts her ballot in state and local elections at the Barry Township Building in Barry Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Voters cast their ballots to vote in state and local elections at Robious Middle School in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia, U.S. November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ryan M. Kelly NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A dog waits in the car painted "TRUMP 20/20" in its rear window, while a voter casts his ballot in state and local elections at the Barry Township Building in Barry Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Voters cast their ballots in state and local elections at Pillow Boro Hall in Pillow, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

An election official completes registration for a voter to cast her ballot in state and local elections at the Barry Township Building in Barry Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Leaves accumulate below a roadside placard stating "Home of a Deplorable" on local and state election day in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Voters cast their ballots in state and local elections at the Masonic Temple in Valley View, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A car blurs underneath a "TRUMP MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" flag draped from the front porch of a residence in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Voters depart after casting their ballots in state and local elections at Grace Memorial Church in Herndon, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Voters gather outside after casting their ballots in state and local elections at the Masonic Temple in Valley View, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A polling volunteer wears an embroidered sweatshirt stating "America The Beautiful" and an "I VOTED" sticker after casting her ballot in state and local elections at the Masonic Temple in Valley View, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Polling station volunteers await additional voters cast their ballots in state and local elections at Snyder's Christmas Tree farm in Leck Kill, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Hope Paul casts her ballot to vote in state and local elections at Snyder's Christmas Tree farm in Leck Kill, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Campaign signs line the entrance to a polling place where voters cast their ballots to vote in state and local elections at Robious Elementary School in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia, November 5. REUTERS/Ryan M. Kelly

A bald eagle decal is seen behind a "VOTE" placard outside the Masonic Temple polling station where voters cast their ballots in state and local elections in Valley View, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

