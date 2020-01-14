2020 Oscar nominees
BEST PICTURE: Parasite. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
BEST PICTURE: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
BEST PICTURE: Marriage Story. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
BEST PICTURE: The Irishman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST PICTURE: 1917. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
BEST PICTURE: Jojo Rabbit. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST PICTURE: Joker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST PICTURE: Little Women. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
BEST PICTURE: Ford v Ferrari. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST ACTOR: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker. REUTERS/Mike Blake
BEST ACTOR: Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
BEST ACTOR: Adam Driver, Marriage Story. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST ACTOR: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
BEST ACTOR: Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST ACTRESS: Renee Zellweger, Judy. REUTERS/Mike Blake
BEST ACTRESS: Charlize Theron, Bombshell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST ACTRESS: Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST ACTRESS: Saoirse Ronan, Little Women. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
BEST ACTRESS: Cynthia Erivo, Harriet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST DIRECTOR: Martin Scorsese, The Irishman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST DIRECTOR: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
BEST DIRECTOR: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite. REUTERS/Mike Blake
BEST DIRECTOR: Sam Mendes, 1917. REUTERS/Mike Blake
BEST DIRECTOR: Todd Phillips, Joker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Al Pacino, The Irishman. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Joe Pesci, The Irishman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern, Marriage Story. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Margot Robbie, Bombshell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Florence Pugh, Little Women. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most...
Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein
Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein. Once one of Hollywood's most powerful executives, Weinstein...
MORE IN PICTURES
Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano
Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands more are refusing to leave or have already drifted back.
Inside Iraq air base after Iran missile strikes
Iran's direct missile attack on U.S. troops at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq left craters in the ground, concrete blast walls knocked over and living quarters incinerated.
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.
Coastal Canadian town abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan
Images from the Saanich Peninsula, a part of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, an area where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie took a six-week vacation at the end of last year.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports images from the past week.
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
Rumbling volcano shuts down Philippine capital
Schools and businesses shut across the Philippine capital on Monday as a volcano belched clouds of ash across the city and seismologists warned an eruption could happen at any time, potentially triggering a tsunami.