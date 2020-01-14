Edition:
2020 Oscar nominees

BEST PICTURE: Parasite. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
BEST PICTURE: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
BEST PICTURE: Marriage Story. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
BEST PICTURE: The Irishman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
BEST PICTURE: 1917. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
BEST PICTURE: Jojo Rabbit. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
BEST PICTURE: Joker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
BEST PICTURE: Little Women. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
BEST PICTURE: Ford v Ferrari. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
BEST ACTOR: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
BEST ACTOR: Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
BEST ACTOR: Adam Driver, Marriage Story. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
BEST ACTOR: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
BEST ACTOR: Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
BEST ACTRESS: Renee Zellweger, Judy. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
BEST ACTRESS: Charlize Theron, Bombshell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
BEST ACTRESS: Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
BEST ACTRESS: Saoirse Ronan, Little Women. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
BEST ACTRESS: Cynthia Erivo, Harriet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
BEST DIRECTOR: Martin Scorsese, The Irishman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
BEST DIRECTOR: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
BEST DIRECTOR: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
BEST DIRECTOR: Sam Mendes, 1917. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
BEST DIRECTOR: Todd Phillips, Joker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Al Pacino, The Irishman. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Joe Pesci, The Irishman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern, Marriage Story. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Margot Robbie, Bombshell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Florence Pugh, Little Women. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
