25 years since the Rwandan genocide
(Warning: graphic content) Rwandan refugees cross the Rusumo border to Tanzania from Rwanda carrying their belongings, goats, mattresses and cows, May 30, 1994. The bloodshed that claimed 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutu lives began 25 years ago on...more
Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) rebels inspect the wreckage of the president's plane, May 26, 1994. The day after the assassination, presidential guards killed moderate Hutu Prime Minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana who had tried to calm tensions....more
Friends and relatives lift a man wounded by a mortar fired by Rwanda Patriotic Front at a downtown government held area in Kigali July 1, 1994. The RPF seized control of Rwanda after driving the 40,000-strong Hutu army and more than 2 million...more
A Rwandan Patriotic Front rebel observes a nail-spiked club found near a militia checkpoint which was abandoned after the rebel victory in Kigali, Rwanda July 7, 1994. The genocide lasted around 100 days and stopped after rebels fought their way to...more
Rwandan orphans hide in a nearby house after their orphanage was hit by shelling May 28, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Tunisian United Nations soldiers carry one of 45 seriously wounded people evacuated from the government side to the rebel-held side of Kigali, June 27, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Belgian troops prepare to inspect the city of Kigali on the sixth day of violence, April 11, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
Rwandan Patriotic Front (R.P.F) rebels load mortars and other ammunition onto a truck before advancing, after their victory in taking the Kanombe barracks from government troops, May 23, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A Zairean soldier inspects piles of weapons confiscated from Rwandan government troops after they fled the border city of Gisenyi, Rwanda, July 18, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Dead Rwandans lie along the side of the road, some 70 kilometers north of the Rwanda-Tanzania border, May 8, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Ugandan fishermen pile up corpses for burial at Kasensero village 130 miles (208 kilometres) southwest of Kampala, Uganda May 20, 1994. The bodies were carried by Akagera river from Rwanda into Lake Victoria. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rwandan refugee girl stares at a mass grave where dozens of bodies were laid to rest, July 20, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Rwandan government soldiers atop a tank equipped with a 90mm gun flee with civilians in front of advancing RPF forces, July 17, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A little Hutu girl sits tensely within a crowd of some 10,000 Rwandan refugees who were stopped from crossing into Zaire after the border was closed while French troops patrolled the border area, August 21, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
An amputee moves past three Tutsi refugees huddled together to protect themselves against the cold and damp in a camp in southern Rwanda, May 20, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A young child who is too weak to walk, one of some 150 Rwandan children picked up off the street by the Red Cross, is carried by another child after arriving at an orphanage near Goma in the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo,...more
A Rwandan soldier suffering from cholera tries to sustain himself within a makeshift military hospital in Goma, in the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 26, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Rwandan refugees carry food supplies away from a distribution point after Red Cross gave out food in Kibumba camp, July 28, 1994. REUTERS/Ulli Michel
A Rwandan boy waits to collect water in front of a group of U.S. soldiers from the 512th maintenance company, as the Americans set up a water distribution point in Kibumba refugee camp in the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo,...more
A young Rwandan refugee, suffering from dysentery, protects himself from the rain with a coat in a makeshift clinic of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) based in Kibumba camp, near Goma in the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo,...more
Three young Rwandan refugees carry jerrycans of water after distribution by the French military at the Mugunga refugee camp, near Goma in the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, August 13, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rwandan refugee walks through a field on his way to a mass grave carrying the body of his little baby who died of cholera, July 29, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Children whose family were killed by Hutu militia sit within an orphanage near the capital Kigali, July 11, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A Rwandan Hutu refugee woman helps her daughter with an IV at the local hospital in the town of Goma in the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 17, 1996. REUTERS/John Parkin
A Rwandan woman collapses with her baby on her back alongside the road connecting Kibumba refugee camp and Goma, in the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 28, 1994. REUTERS/Ulli Michel
Rwandan Hutu refugees rest on the side of the road next to the old Mugunga refugee camp near the border town of Goma in the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 16, 1996. Hundreds of thousands of refugees fled the Mugunga...more
Rwandan Red Cross workers help refugees as they crossed from the border into Gisenyi, Rwanda from the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 17, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer
An elderly Rwandan Hutu refugee woman begs for a ride to the Rwanda border in the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 18, 1996. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A refugee woman checks her friend's hair for insects at a refugee camp near Gisenyi, Rwanda, close to the border with the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 10, 1996. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Rwandan children dance in a circle near one of several volcanoes which loom over the Rwandan refugee camps March 15, 1995. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A little Rwandan refugee, who traveled from Bukavu in the former Zaire, shivers in the early morning hours before getting back on the road to the border, November 30, 1996. He was part of a group of some 20,000 refugees, many suffering from disease...more
Thousands of returning Rwandan Hutu refugees walk along the road in Gisenyi after they crossed into Rwanda from the former Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 17, 1996. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
