27 photos of Harry and Meghan on their second anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan wave as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding, May 19, 2018. &nbsp;Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Meghan reacts as she rides in a carriage with Prince Harry after their wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their son Archie at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, prepare to depart at Nadi airport in Nadi, Fiji, October 25, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Prince Harry holds a toy from a young child in the crowd at the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand, October 30, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son Archie during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at the European premiere of the The Lion King in London, July 14, 2019. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Radburn &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Prince Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with the Rose Garden in the background, July 6, 2019. Chris Allerton/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Meghan looks on as Prince Harry gives a speech during a visit to the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub in Tembisa township, near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, October 31, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan receive teddy bears as they greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan meet participants of Fluro Friday, an event organized to tackle mental health issues, during their visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan look on before departing from Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie and the Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, July 6, 2019. Chris Allerton/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan visit a local farming family, the Woodleys, in Dubbo, Australia, October 17, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees in London, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan visit South Melbourne Beach in Melbourne, Australia, October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan interact with Luke Vincent, 5, after arriving at Dubbo airport, Dubbo, Australia, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan meet members of the public at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Harry and Meghan watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan with their baby son Archie during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
