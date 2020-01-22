Edition:
27 stunning artists' renderings of our universe

An artist's concept shows matter swirling into a supermassive black hole. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
An artist's impression shows sunset as seen from the super-Earth Gliese 667 Cc. Astronomers have estimated there are tens of billions of such rocky worlds orbiting faint red dwarf stars in the Milky Way alone. REUTERS/ESO/L. Calcada

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2012
An artist's concept depicts select planetary discoveries made so far by NASA's Kepler space telescope. Astronomers have discovered 1,284 more planets beyond our solar system, with nine possibly in orbits suitable for surface water that could bolster the prospects of supporting life. Courtesy W. Stenzel/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An artist's concept shows the Cassini spacecraft passing by Saturn's moon Enceladus to study plumes from geysers that erupt from giant fissures in the moon's southern polar region. The huge plumes of water vapor and ice particles are spewing at supersonic speeds in a way that strongly suggests they come from liquid water hidden down below the icy surface. This offers evidence the moon may harbor conditions that could support life, even if only microbial organisms. REUTERS/NASA/Karl Kofoed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2008
An illustration of a planet designated by the identifier of OGLE-2005-BLG-390Lb orbits a red star five times less massive than the Sun and located at a distance of about 20,000 light years. REUTERS/ESO

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A artist's impression of the surface of the planet Proxima orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System. REUTERS/ESO/M. Kornmesser

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A illustration of a Saturn-sized planet orbiting 79 Ceti. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
An artist's concept of a fledgling solar system containing deep within it enough water vapor to fill all the oceans on Earth five times, located in our Milky Way galaxy about 1,000 light years from Earth in the constellation Perseus. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
The planet Kepler-16b with its two stars in an illustrative concept. The cold planet, with its gaseous surface, is not thought to be habitable. The largest of the two stars, a K dwarf, is about 69 percent the mass of our sun, and the smallest, a red dwarf, is about 20 percent the sun's mass. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2011
The European Space Agency's Huygens probe descent sequence from the Cassini spacecraft to Saturn's moon Titan in January 2005. Scientists reconstructed the chain of events from the landing by analyzing data from a variety of instruments that were active during the impact and found that the spacecraft, bounced, slid and wobbled its way to rest in the 10 seconds after touching down on Titan. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/ESA

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2012
An imagined view of the three planets orbiting an ultracool dwarf star just 40 light-years from Earth discovered using a specialist telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatoryin Chile. ESO/M. Kornmesser/N. Risinger

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
An artist's depiction shows the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of seven recently discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system, that scientists using the Spitzer Space Telescope and ground based telescopes have discovered according to NASA. Courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
An artist's impression of a Jupiter-sized planet passing in front of its parent star. Such events are called transits. When the planet transits the star, the star's apparent brightness drops by a few percent for a short period. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/G. Bacon

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2006
An illustration of a planet-like object dubbed Sedna, a small icy body far beyond Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, a discovery that calls into question exactly what was going on during the early days of the solar system. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
An illustration shows an aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebula flow. Adrift in Orion's stellar nursery and still in its formative years, variable star LL Orionis produces a wind more energetic than the wind from our own middle-aged Sun. REUTERS/NASA/ESA

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2013
An artist's concept of Kepler-22b, the most Earth-like planet ever discovered, is circling a star 600 light years away. It is the smallest and the best positioned to have liquid water on its surface - among the ingredients necessary for life on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2011
An artist's concept shows the star V838 Mon, whose outer surface suddenly greatly expanded with the result that it became the brightest star in the entire Milky Way Galaxy in January 2002. Then, just as suddenly, it faded. A stellar flash like this had never been seen before. REUTERS/NASA/ESA

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2013
An artist's illustration of the planet Kepler-186f, the first validated Earth-size planet to orbit a distant star in the habitable zone, which is a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet's surface. The discovery is the closest scientists have come so far to finding a true Earth twin. The star, known as Kepler-186 and located about 500 light years away in the constellation Cygnus, is smaller and redder than the sun. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2014
An artist's concept of Kepler-11, a sun-like star around which six planets orbit. At times, two or more planets pass in front of the star at once, as shown in a simultaneous transit of three planets. REUTERS/Tim Pyle/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, February 02, 2011
A supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun. The accretion disk surrounding the center forms as the dust and gas in the galaxy falls onto the hole, attracted by its gravity. Also shown in this artist's illustration is an outflowing jet of energetic particles, believed to be powered by the black hole's spin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A illustration of a world just two-thirds the size of Earth - one of the smallest on record - detected by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. The exoplanet candidate, known as UCF-1.01, orbits a star called GJ 436, which is located a mere 33 light-years away. UCF-1.01 might be the nearest world to our solar system that is smaller than our home planet. Evidence for UCF-1.01 turned up when astronomers were studying a known, Neptune-sized exoplanet, called GJ 436b, seen in the background in this image. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2012
An artist's concept of the circumbinary planet Kepler-16b - the first planet known to definitively orbit two stars. The cold planet, with its gaseous surface, is not thought to be habitable. The largest of the two stars, a K dwarf, is about 69 percent the mass of our sun, and the smallest, a red dwarf, is about 20 percent the sun's mass. These star pairs are called eclipsing binaries. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2011
An illustration of a baffling planet, known as HAT-P-1, that is much larger than theory predicts. The planet has a radius about 1.38 times Jupiter's but contains only half Jupiter's mass. REUTERS/David A. Aguilar

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2006
An artist concept envisions hydrocarbon ice forming on a liquid hydrocarbon sea of Saturn's moon Titan. Some scientists suggest that clumps of methane-and-ethane-rich ice - shown here as the lighter-colored clusters - could float under some conditions. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/USGS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2013
A unique type of exoplanet discovered with the Hubble Space Telescope is pictured in this artist's concept. The planet is so close to its star that it completes an orbit in 10.5 hours. The planet is only 750,000 miles from the star, or 1/130th the distance between Earth and the Sun. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/A. Schaller

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2006
An artist's impression of the Jupiter-size extrasolar planet, HD 189733b, being eclipsed by its parent star. The planet is a 'hot Jupiter', so close to its parent star that it completes an orbit in only 2.2 days. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/M. Kornmesser/STScI.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2008
An artist's concept of a planet called Kepler-20e, an Earth-size planet orbiting a sun-like star outside our solar system. REUTERS/NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2011
