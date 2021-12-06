29 iconic images of the attack on Pearl Harbor
An aerial photograph taken the year before the Japanese raid shows the East Loch and the the Fleet Air Base on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, May 3, 1940. Visible are the carrier Yorktown, ten battleships, seventeen cruisers, two light...more
Japanese Navy Type 99 Val carrier bombers prepare to take off from an aircraft carrier to attack Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The ship in the background is the carrier Soryu. U.S. Navy/National Archives
A chart identifying ship mooring locations and entitled (at upper left) "Report on positions of enemy fleet at anchorage", is seen after it was recovered from a Japanese aircraft that was downed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. US Navy/National...more
An officer on the Japanese aircraft carrier Shokaku watches as planes take off to attack Pearl Harbor. The Kanji inscription at left is a commander order to pilots to do their duty to destroy (the enemy). U.S. Navy/National Archives
A Japanese Navy Type 97 Kate carrier attack plane takes off from the aircraft carrier Shokaku, en route to attack Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives
A Japanese bomber aircraft is seen in the foreground of an aerial photograph taken by a Japanese pilot during the attack on Pearl Harbor. US Navy/NEA Services
The forward superstructure of the sunken battleship USS Arizona burns after the attack. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
The forward magazine of the destroyer USS Shaw explodes during the second Japanese attack wave on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
The forward magazines of the destroyer USS Shaw explode after a bombing attack by Japanese planes. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
The battleship USS Arizona burns, immediately following the explosion of her forward magazines. The still image is from a color motion picture taken on board the hospital ship USS Solace. Eric Haakenson/U.S. Navy/National Archives
Sailors stand amid wrecked planes at the Ford Island seaplane base, watching as the destroyer USS Shaw explodes in the center background. U.S. Navy/National Archives
The battleship USS Arizona burns on Battleship Row, beside Ford Island in an aerial photo taken from a Japanese aircraft during the attack. Ships seen are (L-R) USS Nevada, USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard, USS Tennessee with USS West...more
A Japanese Navy Type 99 Val carrier bomber is seen in action during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Flak bursts of anti-aircraft shells pepper the skyline above rising smoke from the battleship USS Arizona. U.S. Navy/National Archives
A Japanese Type 00 (Zero) carrier fighter trails smoke after it was hit by anti-aircraft fire during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives
The damaged battleship USS California, listing to port after being hit by Japanese aerial torpedoes and bombs, is seen off Ford Island during the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives
The crew of the Japanese carrier Shokaku cry Banzai as a Type 97 Kate carrier attack plane takes off as the second wave attack is launched on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives
U.S. Marines await the possible return of Japanese aircraft on the parade ground at the Pearl Harbor Marine Barracks. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
A Japanese Type 00 (Zero) fighter with markings from the carrier Akagi is seen after it crashed during the attack at Fort Kamehameha, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Gunners on board the minesweeper USS Avocet look for more Japanese planes, at about the time the air raid ended on Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Sailors in a motor launch rescue a survivor from the water alongside the sunken battleship USS West Virginia during or shortly after the Japanese air raid. U.S. Navy/National Archives
The destroyers USS Downes and USS Cassin lie wrecked in Drydock One ahead of the battleship USS Pennsylvania soon after the end of the attack. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Sailors attempt to save a burning PBY amphibious aircraft during the Japanese raid on Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
A wrecked U.S. Army Air Corps B-17C bomber lies at Hickam Air Field, following the end of the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor. This plane, piloted by Captain Raymond T. Swenson, was one of those that arrived during the raid after flying in from...more
The body of a sailor killed during the Japanese air attack at Naval Air Station Kanoehe Bay lies on the shoreline, near Pearl Harbor. U.S. Navy/National Archives
A model made for a Japanese propaganda film on the Pearl Harbor raid, showing ships located as they were during the attack, is seen in a photograph which was brought back to the U.S. from Japan at the end of World War II by Rear Admiral John...more
Ship's Chief Petty Officers listen to the radio broadcast of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's address to the Congress requesting a declaration of War against the Axis powers, December 8, 1941. Note the photograph of President Roosevelt on the...more
A Marine rifle squad fires a volley over the bodies of fifteen officers and men killed at Naval Air Station Kanoehe Bay during the raid the previous day at Pearl Harbor, December 8, 1941. U.S. Navy/National Archives
Following Hawaiian tradition, sailors honor men killed during the Japanese Pearl Harbor attack the previous year on Naval Air Station Kaneohe, May 31, 1942. The casualties had been buried on December 8, 1941. U.S. Navy/National Archives
