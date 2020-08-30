Edition:
Pictures | Sun Aug 30, 2020

38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules

A police officer uses pepper spray on protesters in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin despite police efforts to disperse the crowds due to the risk of Covid-19 contagion.REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A demonstrator wears a mask that has been cut out as he attends a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
People gesture as they attend a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A man holds flowers as he attends a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A demonstrator attends a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Protesters demonstrate in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers intervene in front of the Reichstag Building in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers stand guard in front of the Reichstag Building in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Demonstrators dance during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers detain a protester during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A woman holds a sign during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A protester reacts during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers intervene in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A woman holds a sign during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers intervene in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers scuffle with a protester in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Demonstrators gesture in front of the Reichstag Building in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A demonstrator wearing underwear to cover his face attends a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
People hold signs during a rally against the government's restrictions at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally against the government's restrictions in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A demonstrator speaks through a megaphone during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a plague doctor mask attends a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is seen as demonstrators take part in a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A man holds a placard reading "Press, shame on you" during a rally at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally against the government's restrictions in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
