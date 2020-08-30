38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules

A police officer uses pepper spray on protesters in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against...more

A police officer uses pepper spray on protesters in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin despite police efforts to disperse the crowds due to the risk of Covid-19 contagion.REUTERS/Christian Mang

Close