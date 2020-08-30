38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules
A police officer uses pepper spray on protesters in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against...more
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A demonstrator wears a mask that has been cut out as he attends a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
People gesture as they attend a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A man holds flowers as he attends a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A demonstrator attends a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Protesters demonstrate in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Police officers intervene in front of the Reichstag Building in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Police officers stand guard in front of the Reichstag Building in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Demonstrators dance during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Police officers detain a protester during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A woman holds a sign during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A protester reacts during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Police officers intervene in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A woman holds a sign during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Police officers intervene in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Police officers scuffle with a protester in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Demonstrators gesture in front of the Reichstag Building in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A demonstrator wearing underwear to cover his face attends a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
People hold signs during a rally against the government's restrictions at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally against the government's restrictions in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A demonstrator speaks through a megaphone during a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A demonstrator wearing a plague doctor mask attends a rally in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is seen as demonstrators take part in a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A man holds a placard reading "Press, shame on you" during a rally at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally against the government's restrictions in Berlin, August 29. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Next Slideshows
Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020
Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle...
Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana
Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage
Laura caused less mayhem than forecasts predicted - but officials said it would take days to assess the damage.
New march on Washington against racial injustice
Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington, D.C. to denounce racism, protest police brutality and commemorate the anniversary of the march in 1963...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Laura aftermath from above
Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.
Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020
Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana
Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage
Laura caused less mayhem than forecasts predicted - but officials said it would take days to assess the damage.
New march on Washington against racial injustice
Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington, D.C. to denounce racism, protest police brutality and commemorate the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his "I Have a Dream" speech.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake
Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill
At least 40 dolphins have mysteriously died in an area of Mauritius affected by an oil spill from a Japanese boat, officials and witnesses said.