50 years after Woodstock
Three chaotic days of peace, music, mud and free love helped immortalize the 1969 Woodstock festival as the touchstone of 1960s counterculture. The festival was attended by more than 450,000 people on a farm in Bethel, New York. John "Jack" Niflot...more
Michael Lang, one of the producers of the 1969 festival, recalled the lofty hopes of the event, which faced a late change of venue and huge logistical issues when some 450,000 people turned up. "It was really about trying to see if, when (my...more
Producer Michael Lang recalls: "We were kind of losing that dream for a better way to be on the planet. So for me, it was kind of a last-ditch effort to see that if we took the tribes out of the daily grind and the cities and came out to nature, with...more
Woodstock's 450,000 attendees waded in mud after a thunderstorm, skinny dipped in a pond and dealt with shortages of food and toilets. The festival incurred debts of about $1.4 million. Richard Gordon/The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS
Woodstock marked only the second live public performance by folk rock band Crosby, Stills and Nash, who opened their set with their acoustic, close harmony hit single "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes." Graham Nash remembers flying into Woodstock by helicopter...more
Graham Nash recalls while waiting to perform, the band was less concerned about the vast audience than the reaction of their peers and "all of the people we loved standing on the side of the stage wondering whether this new band, Crosby, Stills and...more
Attendees watch Jimi Hendrix. Ian R. Slater /The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS
William Ellsworth (not pictured) was a 20-year-old volunteer mounted police officer on his first big detail. "Nobody gave us a hard time, really. Nobody was antagonistic or anything like that. It wasn't a hostile crowd by any means. They were there...more
Jason Stone was 17 and had a summer job as a camp counselor in upstate New York when he and a friend decided to take off, without permission, and hitch a ride to the festival. "We didn't have a tent, we didn't have any equipment, we didn't have...more
Jocko Marcellino (not pictured) was a singer, drummer and songwriter for the fledgling band Sha Na Na when Jimi Hendrix helped get them onto the Woodstock bill. As the hours passed, Sha Na Na kept getting bumped before Hendrix insisted they take the...more
Robin Naylor turned 15 a week before Woodstock and went with two of her sisters, without telling their strict father. She remembers marveling at how Janice Joplin could sing, drink and smoke a cigarette at the same time. "I am thinking how much more...more
Elsewhere, Robin Naylor's sister slipped in the mud and down into a makeshift privy, ruining her prized moccasin boots. "She had fallen into a hole where people had been using it because there were no... right? So it is all over her... She was so...more
Attendees walk the grounds. Barry Serben/The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS
Attendees in the mud. Irene Berner/The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS
Attendees watch the stage at Woodstock. Ian R. Slater/The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS
Attendees walk through the crowd. Richard Gordon/The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS
Attendees watch performing artists. Art Aigner/The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS
Cars and tens in the fields. Barry Serben/The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS
Attendees watch performing artists. Ilene Levine/The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS
An aerial view of the festival grounds. Paul Gerry/The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS
