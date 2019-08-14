50 years after Woodstock

William Ellsworth (not pictured) was a 20-year-old volunteer mounted police officer on his first big detail. "Nobody gave us a hard time, really. Nobody was antagonistic or anything like that. It wasn't a hostile crowd by any means. They were there for the music, and whatever else was there," Ellsworth said. Woodstock was notable for widespread drug use by performers and fans, although only about 100 arrests were made and there were no reported incidents of violence. "I think common sense prevailed, basically. There wasn't much you could do. I saw some people smoking weed, marijuana and stuff. But... there was nobody to turn them over to, anyway. So, it would have just been a piece of paper and 'see ya'," said Ellsworth. Barry Serben/The Museum at Bethel Woods/Via REUTERS

Close