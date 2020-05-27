Edition:
60 years of NASA missions

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot for Apollo 11, poses beside the deployed U.S. flag during an extravehicular activity (EVA) on the moon, July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
NASA and Manned Spacecraft Center (MSC) officials join with flight controllers to celebrate the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission in the Mission Control Center at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 24, 1969. &nbsp; NASA

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Looking through the window of a Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF) are (L to R) astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., and Michael Collins speak with their wives (L to R) Mrs. Pat Collins, Mrs. Jan Armstrong, and Mrs. Joan Aldrin at Ellington Air Force Base, July 27. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Apollo 11 lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, command module pilot Michael Collins and commander Neil Armstrong, seen in the lead car (L-R) are showered in ticker tape during a parade down Broadway and Park Avenue in New York City, August 13, 1969. &nbsp; Bill Taub/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
One of the first footprints of Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on the moon, July 20, 1969. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
A self-portrait of the rover Curiosity, combining dozens of exposures taken by the rover's Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) during the 177th Martian day, or sol, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2013
The space shuttle Discovery heads into space as it blasts off for Mission STS-121 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2006
The Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen as it was photographed by an Expedition 20 crew member during a survey of the approaching vehicle prior to docking with the International Space Station, July 17, 2009. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2009
Space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly does a backflip at the request of a reporter at a Tucson television station from aboard the International Space Station, May 25, 2011. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011
Astronaut John H. Glenn Jr. (rear seat C) with President John F. Kennedy arrive at the Cape Canaveral Missile Test Annex in Florida, before Glenn's Mercury Atlas 6 mission lifted off from Launch Complex 14, February 20, 1962. &nbsp; REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
President Richard M. Nixon welcomes the Apollo 11 astronauts aboard the U.S.S. Hornet in the Pacific Ocean, July 1969. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
President Lyndon Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson (third from left, center) and then Vice-President Spiro Agnew (second from right, center) at the launching of Apollo 11 at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida, July 16, 1969. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
A nighttime view of the 363-feet-high Apollo 9 space vehicle during preparations at the Kennedy Space Center, February 23, 1969. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
The Apollo 9 crew awaits the arrival of a recovery helicopter from the USS Guadalcanal, the prime recovery ship for the mission, while U.S. Navy underwater demolition team swimmers assist, after splashdown 341 miles north of Puerto Rico, March 13, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
The lunar module "Spider" remains attached to the Saturn IVB stage in earth orbit prior to docking with command service module "Gumdrop", March 3, 1969. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Visitors at the VIP viewing area watch the space shuttle Discovery taking off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2006
Space Shuttle commander Charle Precourt (2nd R, in striped shirt) greets cosmonauts on board the Russian Mir space station after the two spacecraft docked in the last space linkup of the two superpowers before the start of construction on a new $60 billion orbiting outpost. NASA/REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A view of the Lunar Module "Spider" in a lunar landing configuration, with landing gear deployed and lunar surface probes extended from the landing gear foot pads, photographed by command module pilot David Scott, March 7, 1969. NASA/David Scott

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Astronauts Michael Good and Garrett Reisman (behind) work outside the International Space Station during the space shuttle Atlantis' third spacewalk of the STS-132 mission, May 21, 2010. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2010
NASA astronaut Catherine Coleman, Expedition 26 flight engineer, occupies the commander's station on the flight deck of space shuttle Discovery, March 6, 2011. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2011
Space shuttle Discovery sits on launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2007
A view of the Mission Operations Control Room while a live television transmission was being received from Apollo 9, in the Mission Control Center, Building 30, at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, March 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Astronaut Gene Cernan is pictured in the Command Module during the outbound trip from the moon during the Apollo 17 mission in December, 1972. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong waves to well wishers on the way out to the transfer van, July 16, 1969. Mike Collins, Buzz Aldrin and Deke Slayton (dark shirt behind Aldrin to the left) follow Armstrong down the hallway. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong (L), Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin smile through the window of the mobile quarantine van, July 24, 1969. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
NASA engineers Kris Bruvold (L) and Sandy Krasner react in the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as the spaceship InSight lands on the surface of Mars after a six-month journey, at JPL in Pasadena, California, November 26, 2018. Al Seib/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Astronaut Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger holds stowage containers with her legs while floating freely in the Leonardo Multi-Purpose Logistics Module (MPLM) linked to the International Space Station, April 10, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2010
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station in this picture taken by an Expedition 22 crew member, February 9, 2010. &nbsp; REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
An aerial view of the Apollo 9 space vehicle on the way from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Pad A, Launch Complex 39, on launch day at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, January 3, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, Apollo 11 commander, is pictured inside the Lunar Module (LM) while the LM rests on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 mission, July 20, 1969 &nbsp;REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Spectators camp out before the launch of Apollo 11, near the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Space communicators and astronauts Charles Duke, James Lovell and Fred Haise (L-R) stay in contact with the Apollo 11 astronauts during their lunar landing mission at mission control in Houston, Texas, July 20, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
The Saturn V rocket carrying the Apollo 11 spaceflight sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center, July 1, 1969. &nbsp;REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2012
Lunar module pilot Russell Schweickart (L) and commander James McDivitt (R) are seen during a live television transmission from inside the Lunar Module "Spider", March 7, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Astronaut John H. Glenn Jr., pilot of the Mercury Atlas 6 (MA-6) spaceflight, poses for a photo with the Mercury "Friendship 7" spacecraft during preflight activities at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 20, 1962. &nbsp; NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Earth rises above the lunar horizon, as photographed from the Apollo 10 Lunar Module. May 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Astronaut Ed White floats in the microgravity of space during the first U.S. spacewalk outside the Gemini IV spacecraft, June 3, 1965. In his left hand is a Hand-Held Self-Maneuvering Unit with which he controls his movements in space. &nbsp;REUTERS/NASA/Jim McDivitt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Astronaut John Young, command module pilot, displays a drawing of Snoopy in this color reproduction taken from the fourth telecast made by the color television camera aboard the Apollo 10 spacecraft, May 19, 1969. Snoopy was the code name of the Lunar Module (LM) during the mission. The mission also included the first live color TV transmissions to earth. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Astronaut Eugene Cernan, lunar module pilot for the Apollo 10 mission, exits the spacecraft during recovery operations in the South Pacific, May 26, 1969. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
The expended Saturn IVB stage is pictured from the Apollo 7 spacecraft during transposition and docking maneuvers, October 11, 1968. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Scientist-astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt is photographed seated in the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) at Station 9 (Van Serg Crater) during the third Apollo 17 extravehicular activity (EVA) at the Taurus-Littrow landing site during the Apollo 17 mission, December 13, 1972. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Astronaut and Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin is pictured during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the surface of the moon, July 20, 1969. &nbsp;NASA/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Telecom engineer Peter Ilott (front R) hugs a colleague as they celebrate the Mars science rover Curiosity's successful landing, at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian van der Brug/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2012
The Space Shuttle Discovery as it performed a full 360-degree backflip taken from the International Space Station as the two spacecraft drew near before docking, August 30, 2009. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2009
Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. is strapped into his parachute harness during training at the U.S. Air Force Air Defense Command Life Support School, at Perrin Air Force Base, in Sherman, Texas. &nbsp; REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
The space shuttle Discovery takes off from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2009
Spectators watch as space shuttle Atlantis lifts off on a mission to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 14, 2010. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2010
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, is pictured in the Apollo 11 Lunar Module (LM) during the lunar landing mission, July 20, 1969. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the Lunar Module (LM) "Eagle" during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA), July 20, 1969. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Earth is seen from 36,000 nautical miles away, as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft, May 18, 1969. NASA/REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
