73-year-old becomes world's oldest soccer player
Isaak Hayik, 73 years old, celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player after a game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club, in Or Yehuda, Israel, April 5. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Hayik, who celebrates his 74th birthday next week, broke the record after playing as a goalkeeper in an afternoon game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The Iraqi-born keeper was officially recognised in an award ceremony attended by representatives from the Guinness World Record organization. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
"I'm ready for another game," said Hayik, who made some good saves in the team's 5-1 defeat to Maccabi Ramat Gan. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
"This is not only a source of pride for me but also to Israeli sports in general," added Hayik, who moved to Israel when he was four years old. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The previous record was held by Robert Carmona of Uruguay, who in 2015 played a professional match with Uruguay's Pan de Azucar at the age of 53, an official adjudicator for Guinness World Records said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Hayik's family were among the tens of thousands of Iraqi Jews who fled to Israel in the mid-20th century, following the country's creation in 1948. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
His children spoke of their pride in their father's achievement. One of his sons said he and his father used to play together. "I used to get tired before he did," Moshe Hayik, 36, said. "He is unbelievable." REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Isaak Hayik, 73, while breaking the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Isaak Hayik celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
