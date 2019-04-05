Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 5, 2019 | 2:11pm EDT

73-year-old becomes world's oldest soccer player

Isaak Hayik, 73 years old, celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player after a game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club, in Or Yehuda, Israel, April 5. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Isaak Hayik, 73 years old, celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player after a game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club, in Or Yehuda, Israel, April 5. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Isaak Hayik, 73 years old, celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player after a game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club, in Or Yehuda, Israel, April 5. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 13
Hayik, who celebrates his 74th birthday next week, broke the record after playing as a goalkeeper in an afternoon game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Hayik, who celebrates his 74th birthday next week, broke the record after playing as a goalkeeper in an afternoon game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Hayik, who celebrates his 74th birthday next week, broke the record after playing as a goalkeeper in an afternoon game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 13
Hayik, who celebrates his 74th birthday next week, broke the record after playing as a goalkeeper in an afternoon game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Hayik, who celebrates his 74th birthday next week, broke the record after playing as a goalkeeper in an afternoon game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Hayik, who celebrates his 74th birthday next week, broke the record after playing as a goalkeeper in an afternoon game with Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda soccer club. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 13
The Iraqi-born keeper was officially recognised in an award ceremony attended by representatives from the Guinness World Record organization. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Iraqi-born keeper was officially recognised in an award ceremony attended by representatives from the Guinness World Record organization. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
The Iraqi-born keeper was officially recognised in an award ceremony attended by representatives from the Guinness World Record organization. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 13
"I'm ready for another game," said Hayik, who made some good saves in the team's 5-1 defeat to Maccabi Ramat Gan. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

"I'm ready for another game," said Hayik, who made some good saves in the team's 5-1 defeat to Maccabi Ramat Gan. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
"I'm ready for another game," said Hayik, who made some good saves in the team's 5-1 defeat to Maccabi Ramat Gan. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 13
"This is not only a source of pride for me but also to Israeli sports in general," added Hayik, who moved to Israel when he was four years old. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

"This is not only a source of pride for me but also to Israeli sports in general," added Hayik, who moved to Israel when he was four years old. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
"This is not only a source of pride for me but also to Israeli sports in general," added Hayik, who moved to Israel when he was four years old. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 13
The previous record was held by Robert Carmona of Uruguay, who in 2015 played a professional match with Uruguay's Pan de Azucar at the age of 53, an official adjudicator for Guinness World Records said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The previous record was held by Robert Carmona of Uruguay, who in 2015 played a professional match with Uruguay's Pan de Azucar at the age of 53, an official adjudicator for Guinness World Records said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
The previous record was held by Robert Carmona of Uruguay, who in 2015 played a professional match with Uruguay's Pan de Azucar at the age of 53, an official adjudicator for Guinness World Records said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 13
Hayik's family were among the tens of thousands of Iraqi Jews who fled to Israel in the mid-20th century, following the country's creation in 1948. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Hayik's family were among the tens of thousands of Iraqi Jews who fled to Israel in the mid-20th century, following the country's creation in 1948. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Hayik's family were among the tens of thousands of Iraqi Jews who fled to Israel in the mid-20th century, following the country's creation in 1948. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 13
His children spoke of their pride in their father's achievement. One of his sons said he and his father used to play together. "I used to get tired before he did," Moshe Hayik, 36, said. "He is unbelievable." REUTERS/Amir Cohen

His children spoke of their pride in their father's achievement. One of his sons said he and his father used to play together. "I used to get tired before he did," Moshe Hayik, 36, said. "He is unbelievable." REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
His children spoke of their pride in their father's achievement. One of his sons said he and his father used to play together. "I used to get tired before he did," Moshe Hayik, 36, said. "He is unbelievable." REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 13
Isaak Hayik, 73, while breaking the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Isaak Hayik, 73, while breaking the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Isaak Hayik, 73, while breaking the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 13
Isaak Hayik celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Isaak Hayik celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Isaak Hayik celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 13
Isaak Hayik celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Isaak Hayik celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Isaak Hayik celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 13
Isaak Hayik celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Isaak Hayik celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Isaak Hayik celebrates as he breaks the Guinness World Record for oldest living soccer player. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Migrants scuffle with police near Greece's northern border

Migrants scuffle with police near Greece's northern...

Next Slideshows

Migrants scuffle with police near Greece's northern border

Migrants scuffle with police near Greece's northern border

Refugees and migrants, stuck in Greece after Balkan countries shut their borders in 2016, scuffle with police near the northern border seeking to travel onward...

9:40am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

7:15am EDT
Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic at three crossings, with gridlock in El Paso extending for hours.

Apr 04 2019
Hawaii residents return to volcano-hit homes

Hawaii residents return to volcano-hit homes

Residents of Kapoho on the Big Island return to a new normal, nearly a year after the historic eruption of the Kilauea Volcano forced hundreds to evacuate and...

Apr 04 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Obama and Merkel: an enduring friendship

Obama and Merkel: an enduring friendship

From summits to private dinners, former U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have together tackled the global financial crisis, promoted free trade and forged an international accord to fight climate change.

Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival

Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival

Style and scenes from Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival.

Migrants scuffle with police near Greece's northern border

Migrants scuffle with police near Greece's northern border

Refugees and migrants, stuck in Greece after Balkan countries shut their borders in 2016, scuffle with police near the northern border seeking to travel onward to northern Europe.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic at three crossings, with gridlock in El Paso extending for hours.

Hawaii residents return to volcano-hit homes

Hawaii residents return to volcano-hit homes

Residents of Kapoho on the Big Island return to a new normal, nearly a year after the historic eruption of the Kilauea Volcano forced hundreds to evacuate and destroyed more than 700 structures.

'Game of Thrones' premiere

'Game of Thrones' premiere

The cast and creators of "Game of Thrones" walk their last red carpet together in New York ahead of the eighth and final season of the medieval fantasy television series.

Migrants request asylum after crossing into the U.S.

Migrants request asylum after crossing into the U.S.

Migrants illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border to turn themselves in to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials request asylum as President Donald Trump again threatens Mexico border closure.

Venezuelans break barricades and cross Colombia border

Venezuelans break barricades and cross Colombia border

With bridges blocked by containers and trucks, Venezuelans wade through the Tachira River and break through barricades to reach the Colombian city of Cucuta to find food, medicines and work.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast