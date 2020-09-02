75 iconic photos from World War Two
U.S. soldiers land on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire, June 6, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Children of an eastern suburb of London made homeless during the Battle of Britain, September 1940. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
The forward superstructure of the sunken battleship USS Arizona burns after the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. U.S. Navy/via Reuters
Jewish civilians are led down a street by German soldiers during the destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto, in Poland, 1943. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A torpedoed Japanese destroyer photographed through the periscope of the U.S.S. Wahoo or U.S.S. Nautilus, June 1942. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuation to a field hospital for further medical treatment at Collville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via...more
A Japanese plane is shot down as it attempts to attack the USS Kitkun Bay near the Mariana Islands, June 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. Coast Guardsmen on the deck of the Cutter Spencer watch the explosion of a depth charge while providing convoy protection from Nazi U-boats, April 17, 1943. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A Frenchman weeps as German soldiers march into the French capital Paris, June 14, 1940. National Archives/via REUTERS
A photo taken from a U.S. B-17 Flying Fortress of the 8th AAF Bomber Command when they attacked a ball- bearing plant and the nearby Hispano Suiza aircraft engine repair depot in Paris, France, December 1943. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. Marines raise the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, 1945. U.S. Marine Corps/Private Bob Campbell/via REUTERS
A member of a U.S. Marine patrol on Saipan finds a Japanese family hiding in a hillside cave during fighting on Saipan, June 21, 1944. The mother, four children and a dog were in the cave. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers of the 347th Infantry Regiment are served food on their way to La Roche, Belgium, January 13, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine flamethrower operator with K Company goes over the top to assault a Japanese pillbox on Iwo Jima's Airfield Number Two, February 1945. U.S. Marine Corps/via REUTERS
U.S. vehicles knocked out by Japanese resistance on the black sands of Iwo Jima, March 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers of the 55th Armored Infantry Battalion and tank of the 22nd Tank Battalion move through a smoke filled street in Wernberg, Germany, April 22, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine injured in the first wave assault at Iwo Jima rests on a bed of life preservers aboard a Coast Guard LCVP, February 19, 1945. U.S. Coast Guard/via REUTERS
A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the D-Day landings operation in Valognes, France June 24, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives
The USS Bunker Hill after being hit by two kamikazes within 30 seconds off Kyushu, May 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
St. Paul's Cathedral is pictured during the great fire raid of Sunday December 29th 1940 during the Battle of Britain, in London. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Members of an American landing party assist troops whose landing craft was sunk by enemy fire off Omaha beach, near Colleville sur Mer, France June 6, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A captured photograph taken aboard a Japanese carrier before the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Soldiers of Canada's 3rd Infantry Division view the damaged Saint-Martin De La Trinite church following the post-D-Day "Operation Windsor", which dislodged German forces from Carpiquet, France, July 12, 1944. National Archives of Canada/via...more
A U.S. Marine flame thrower operator in action, covered by a pair of riflemen, on Iwo Jima, February 1945. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Pilots aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier receive last minute instructions before taking off to attack industrial, and military installations in Tokyo, February 17, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. troops of the 28th Infantry Division march down the Champs Elysees in Paris after capturing the city from the Germans, August 29, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A dust storm at the War Relocation Authority center, where evacuees of Japanese ancestry in the United States spent the duration of World War Two, in Manzanar, California, July 3, 1942. U.S. National Archives/Dorothea Lange/via REUTERS
Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen, July 1944. National Archives of Canada/via REUTERS
With a canvas tarpaulin for a church and packing cases for an altar, a Navy chaplain holds mass for Marines at Saipan, June 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Wounded are tranferred from the USS Bunker Hill to the USS Wilkes Barre following a Japanese attack off Okinawa, May 11, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A Nazi soldier carries ammunition boxes forward in territory recently taken by their counteroffensive in Belgium, December 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A resident of the Sudeten raises her arm in a Nazi salute after the region was annexed to Germany as part of the Munich Agreement, Czechoslovakia, 1938. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A French veteran of the First World War greets soldiers of the South Saskatchewan Regiment during a Canadian advance in Normandy, July 20, 1944. George A. Cooper/via REUTERS
German General Anton Dostler is tied to a stake before his execution by a firing squad in the Aversa stockade, Aversa, Italy, December 1, 1945. The General was convicted and sentenced to death by an American military tribunal. U.S. National...more
A U.S. soldier views art stolen by the Nazi regime and stored in a church at Ellingen, Germany April 24, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Flak bursts of anti-aircraft shells pepper the skyline above rising smoke from the battleship USS Arizona during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Adolf Hitler in Paris, June 23, 1940. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Prisoners of war have their hands tied behind their backs during the March of Death from Bataan to the Cabanatuan prison camp, in the Philippines, May 1942. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A German resident is overcome as she walks past the exhumed bodies of some of 800 slave workers murdered by SS guards near Namering, Germany, May 17, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg, Germany, April 16, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Two U.S. Coast Guard-manned LST's open their great jaws in the surf on Leyte Island beach as soldiers strip down and build sandbag piers out to the ramps to speed up unloading operations, Leyte, Philippines, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
The U.S. 90th Division discovered this Reichsbank wealth, SS loot, and Berlin museum paintings that were removed from Berlin to a salt mine in Merkers, Germany, April 15, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Jewish children on their way to Palestine after having been released from the Buchenwald Concentration Camp, June 5, 1945. The girl on the left is from Poland, the boy in the center from Latvia, and the girl on right from Hungary. U.S. National...more
Canadian soldiers study a German plan of the beach during D-Day landing operations in Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. Lieutenant Ken Bell/via REUTERS
A Cromwell tank leads a British Army column from the 4th County of London Yeomanry, 7th Armoured Division, inland from Gold Beach after landing on D-Day in Ver-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 1944. Canadian National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. 2nd Lt. William Robertson and Soviet Lt. Alexander Sylvashko in front of a sign symbolizing the historic meeting of the Russian and American Armies, near Torgau, Germany, April 25, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A general view of Omaha Beach secured after D-Day, June 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A dead German general who committed suicide lies on the floor of city hall in Liepzig, Germany, after U.S. troops captured the city, April 19, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. Marines with the 5th Division inch their way up a slope on Red Beach No. 1 toward Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, February 19, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Burial at sea for a casualty of the battle for Iwo Jima onboard the USS Hansford, circa February 25-28, 1945. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
German troops in Russia, 1941. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
The battleship USS Arizona burns on Battleship Row, beside Ford Island in an aerial photo taken from a Japanese aircraft during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, U.S. December 7, 1941. Ships seen are (L-R) USS Nevada, USS Arizona with USS Vestal...more
U.S. Marines pass the body of a Japanese soldier while under fire on Iwo Jima, 1945. U.S. Marine Corps/via REUTERS
U.S. Private Roy Humphrey is given blood plasma by Pfc. Harvey White, after he was wounded by shrapnel in Sicily, Italy, August 9, 1943. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Wrecked U.S. Marine vehicles litter an Iwo Jima beach, 1945. U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert M. Warren/via REUTERS
The Japanese aircraft carrier Hiryu burns before sinking during the Battle of Midway, June 5, 1942. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
U.S. troops wade ashore from a Coast Guard landing craft at Omaha Beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, June 6, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Crossed rifles in the sand are a comrade's tribute to this American soldier who died on a Normandy beach, June 6, 1944. U.S. Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Captain Callum Thompson, a Canadian chaplain, conducts a funeral service at the bridgehead in Normandy, France, July 16, 1944. Lieutenant Donald I. Grand/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers crossing the Rhine river under German enemy fire at St. Goar, March 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Three Japanese soldiers emerge from their hiding place to surrender during mopping up operations by the U.S. Army on Iwo Jima, April 5, 1945. U.S. Army Signal Corps/via REUTERS
U.S. Navy doctors and corpsmen administer first aid to wounded Marines on Iwo Jima, February 20, 1945. Navy Chaplain Lieutenant (Junior Grade) John H. Galbreath (right center) is kneeling beside a man who has severe flash burns. U.S. Marine...more
A procession of German prisoners captured by U.S. soldiers during the taking of Aachen march through the streets of the ruined city, in Aachen, Germany, October 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A woman has her head shaved following the retreat of German forces from the Montelimar area of France, August 29, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Slave laborers in the Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany are pictured after U.S. soldiers of the 80th Division entered the camp, April 16, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A Coast Guard Combat Photographer came upon this monument to a dead American soldier somewhere on the shell-blasted shore of Normandy, June 1944. U.S. Coast Guard/via REUTERS
A photo taken at the instant bullets from a French firing squad hit a Frenchman who collaborated with the Germans, in Rennes, France, November 21, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Gunners of the 12th Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery, with the Victory issue of the Maple Leaf newspaper, in Aurich, Germany, May 20, 1945. Lieut. Donald I. Grant/via REUTERS
Smoke rises more than 60,000 feet into the air over Nagasaki, Japan, from an atomic bomb, the second ever used in warfare, dropped from a B-29 Superfortress bomber, August 9, 1945. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Devastation is seen in the vicinity of 'ground zero' after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, 1945. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Japanese representatives, Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu and General Yoshijiro Umezu, Chief of the Army General Staff attend the surrender ceremonies on board the U.S. Navy battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Japan, September 2, 1945....more
U.S. F4U and F6F planes fly in formation during surrender ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri, off Japan, September 2, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
G.I.'s celebrate the surrender of Japan with a special edition of the Paris Post, in Paris, France, August 10, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Gaunt allied prisoners of war cheer rescuers from the U.S. Navy at Aomori camp near Yokohama, Japan, August 29, 1945. The prisoners are waving flags of the United States, Great Britain and Holland. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
People in New York City's Times Square kiss while celebrating the surrender of Japan, August 14, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
