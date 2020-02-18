75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima
U.S. Marines raise the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, 1945. This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, which saw some of the bloodiest fighting of World War Two take place on a small Japanese island...more
A wave of Fourth Division U.S. Marines charge ashore on Iwo Jima as another boatload of Marines approaches, February 19, 1945. Iwo Jima was the first native Japanese soil to be invaded during the Allied advance. U.S. Marine Corps/via REUTERS
Iwo Jima under fire during the pre-landing bombardment, circa February 17-19, 1945. The view looks northeastward, with Mount Suribachi and Tobiishi Point in the foreground. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Explosions rock the Iwo Jima shore during the pre-landing bombardment, February 19, 1945. Photograph taken onboard a USS Sanborn (APA-193) landing craft. From Feb. 19, 1945, over 500 warships and 1,000 warplanes from the U.S. Navy and army pounded...more
U.S. Marines with the Fifth Division move inland off the landing beach after coming ashore on Iwo Jima, February 19, 1945. Mount Suribachi is in the background. U.S Marine Corps/Bob Campbell/via REUTERS
U.S. Marines of the Second Battalion, Seventh Regiment, wait to move inland on Iwo Jima soon after going ashore, February 19, 1945. An LVT(A)-5 amphibious tractor is in the background. U.S. Marine Corps/via REUTERS
White phosphorus rounds burst ashore during the pre-invasion bombardment of the island of Iwo Jima, February 17, 1945. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
U.S. Navy doctors and corpsmen administer first aid to wounded Marines on Iwo Jima, February 20, 1945. U.S. Marine Corps/Warrant Officer Obie Newcomb, Jr/via REUTERS
U.S. Marines with the 5th Division inch their way up a slope on Red Beach No. 1 toward Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, February 19, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine injured in the first wave assault at Iwo Jima rests on a bed of life preservers aboard a Coast Guard LCVP, February 19, 1945. U.S. Coast Guard/via REUTERS
U.S. Marines covering the beach area at the southeast edge of Motoyama Airfield on Iwo Jima, 1945. The Japanese troops held the heavily fortified island for more than a month, supported by a network of bunkers and tunnels and hidden artillery...more
A U.S. Marine flamethrower operator with K Company goes over the top to assault a Japanese pillbox on Iwo Jima's Airfield Number Two, February 1945. U.S. Marine Corps/via REUTERS
Wrecked U.S. Marine vehicles litter an Iwo Jima beach, 1945. U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert M. Warren/via REUTERS
U.S. Marines pass the body of a Japanese soldier while under fire on Iwo Jima, 1945. Close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders of the island died during the 36-day battle. U.S. Marine Corps/via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine fires a flame-thrower during operations on Iwo Jima, 1945. U.S. Marine Corps/via REUTERS
U.S. Marines shelter in shell craters and foxholes on Iwo Jima, February 21, 1945. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Three Japanese soldiers emerge from their hiding place to surrender during mopping up operations by the U.S. Army on Iwo Jima, April 5, 1945. U.S. Army Signal Corps/via REUTERS
U.S. Marines with the Fourth Division fire on enemy positions from the black sands of an Iwo Jima beach, February 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine flame thrower operator in action, covered by a pair of riflemen, on Iwo Jima, February 1945. U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command/via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine half-track self-propelled gun blasts an enemy-occupied pillbox on Iwo Jima as two U.S. Navy Landing Craft Support (LCS) pass offshore, February 19, 1945. U.S. Marine Corps/PFC A.L. Farnum/via REUTERS
A dead Japanese soldier partially covered by sand at the entrance to a pillbox on Iwo Jima, February 24, 1945. U.S. Marine Corps/via REUTERS
A flame thrower in use against Japanese forces holding out in caves along Iwo Jima's coastal cliffs, as the U.S. Army conducts mopping up operations, April 8, 1945. U.S. Army Signal Corps Collection/via REUTERS
U.S. forces fire a Bazooka rocket into the mouth of a cave along Iwo Jima's rugged northern coast during mopping up operations, April 8, 1945. U.S. Army Signal Corps/via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine surveys the shattered landscape while hunting for remaining Japanese forces on Iwo Jima, March 1945. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
A burial at sea for a casualty of the battle for Iwo Jima onboard the USS Hansford, circa February 25-28, 1945. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship
The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Japan since early this month...
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary...
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship
The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Japan since early this month with hundreds of people infected with coronavirus.
Brit Awards red carpet
Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.
Democrats campaign in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 with limo lap
President Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One.
NBA All-Star weekend
Highlights from NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago.