9 recent attacks at U.S. houses of worship

TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION, PENNSYLVANIA: A gunman burst into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on October 27, 2018, armed with three handguns and a semi-automatic rifle, and proceeded to fire on congregants while shouting, "All Jews must die." Robert Bowers, the man accused of massacring 11 people in the deadliest attack on a U.S. Jewish institution, pleaded not guilty in federal court to a dozen additional charges including hate crimes. The victims of the attack included a 97-year-old woman, two brothers in their 50s and a married couple in their 80s. Two civilians and five police officers were wounded before the suspect was shot by police and surrendered. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

