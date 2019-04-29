Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 29, 2019 | 2:00pm EDT

9 recent attacks at U.S. houses of worship

On Saturday, a gunman stormed into Chabad of Poway synagogue in suburban San Diego and opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others. The shooting was only the latest in a series of attacks on houses of worship across the United States. Here are some of the most prominent incidents. REUTERS/John Gastaldo

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
NEW LIFE CHURCH, COLORADO: On December 9, 2007, Matthew Murray shot and killed four people and injured five in two separate shootings at the New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and at a Christian missionary training center 70 miles away. The 24-year-old Murray apparently held a grudge against the training center in Arvada, Colorado. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the rampage. Pictured: Jeanne Assam, the security guard who shot the attacker at the New Life church, stands next to an aerial photo of the church in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2007
TENNESSEE VALLEY UNITARIAN CHURCH, TENNESSEE: A man opened fire with a shotgun in the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 27, 2009, killing two people and wounding seven. The gunman, Jim David Adkisson, who hid the shotgun in a guitar case, said he was frustrated at being unable to find a job, police said. Adkisson, 58, had previously worked as a mechanical engineer in several states. He described his plans for the attack in a four-page letter found at his home, which also claimed that his age and "liberals and gays" taking jobs had prevented him from finding work. REUTERS/Knoxville Police Department/Handout

Reuters / Monday, July 28, 2008
SIKH GURDWARA, WISCONSIN: A gunman killed six people and critically wounded three at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek on August 5, 2012. Wade Michael Page walked into the temple as worshippers prepared for Sunday services and began firing a semiautomatic handgun. Page was injured by police responding to the scene and turned the gun on himself. A U.S. Army veteran, he had links to racist groups and was a member of a number of white power bands with names such as End Apathy and Definite Hate. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2012
EMANUEL AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH, SOUTH CAROLINA: On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof walked into the first-floor fellowship hall of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and was welcomed to a Bible study session. Toward the end of the meeting, as the members closed their eyes in prayer, he took out a .45-caliber Glock pistol and began shooting, killing nine members of the congregation. Roof, a white supremacist, was sentenced to death in federal court. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
BURNETTE CHAPEL, TENNESSEE: A gunman walked into Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 24, 2017, wearing a ski mask and opened fire. He shot and wounded six worshippers in the building before shooting himself fatally in a scuffle with an usher, police said. Another churchgoer was earlier shot and killed in the parking lot, where she was found lying next to the suspect's blue SUV. The accused, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, might have acted to avenge the murders of the members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina in 2015, the Washington Post reported. Metro Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, TEXAS: A former U.S. serviceman shot 26 worshippers to death during Sunday prayers at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017. The killer, Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was embroiled in a domestic dispute with his in-laws and had sent threatening text messages to his wife's mother before the massacre, officials said. The dead ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years and included the unborn child of a pregnant woman who died. Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a failed attempt to flee from the scene of the shootings. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION, PENNSYLVANIA: A gunman burst into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on October 27, 2018, armed with three handguns and a semi-automatic rifle, and proceeded to fire on congregants while shouting, "All Jews must die." Robert Bowers, the man accused of massacring 11 people in the deadliest attack on a U.S. Jewish institution, pleaded not guilty in federal court to a dozen additional charges including hate crimes. The victims of the attack included a 97-year-old woman, two brothers in their 50s and a married couple in their 80s. Two civilians and five police officers were wounded before the suspect was shot by police and surrendered. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
THREE BLACK CHURCHES, LOUISIANA: The son of a sheriff's deputy is accused of burning down three predominately black churches in southern Louisiana between March 26 and April 4, 2019. Holden Matthews, 21, was charged with three counts of federal hate crimes and three counts of arson on religious buildings, officials said. No deaths or injuries were reported in the fires, which destroyed St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, and Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas. Pictured: The Greater Union Baptist Church burns in Opelousas. Courtesy Louisiana Office Of State Fire Marshal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
CONGREGATION CHABAD, CALIFORNIA: On April 27, 2019, a gunman walked into Congregation Chabad temple in the San Diego suburb of Poway and killed one woman and wounded three other people inside using an assault-style rifle, police say. The accused gunman, 19-year-old John T. Earnest, appears to be the author of an online manifesto in which he claims to have previously set fire to a mosque and drawn inspiration from the mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand on March 15, 2019, which killed 50 people. REUTERS/John Gastaldo

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
