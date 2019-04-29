9 recent attacks at U.S. houses of worship
On Saturday, a gunman stormed into Chabad of Poway synagogue in suburban San Diego and opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others. The shooting was only the latest in a series of attacks on houses of worship across the United States....more
NEW LIFE CHURCH, COLORADO: On December 9, 2007, Matthew Murray shot and killed four people and injured five in two separate shootings at the New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and at a Christian missionary training center 70 miles away....more
TENNESSEE VALLEY UNITARIAN CHURCH, TENNESSEE: A man opened fire with a shotgun in the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 27, 2009, killing two people and wounding seven. The gunman, Jim David Adkisson, who hid the...more
SIKH GURDWARA, WISCONSIN: A gunman killed six people and critically wounded three at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek on August 5, 2012. Wade Michael Page walked into the temple as worshippers prepared for Sunday services and began firing a...more
EMANUEL AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH, SOUTH CAROLINA: On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof walked into the first-floor fellowship hall of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and was welcomed to a Bible study...more
BURNETTE CHAPEL, TENNESSEE: A gunman walked into Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 24, 2017, wearing a ski mask and opened fire. He shot and wounded six worshippers in the building before shooting himself fatally...more
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, TEXAS: A former U.S. serviceman shot 26 worshippers to death during Sunday prayers at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017. The killer, Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was embroiled in a domestic...more
TREE OF LIFE CONGREGATION, PENNSYLVANIA: A gunman burst into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on October 27, 2018, armed with three handguns and a semi-automatic rifle, and proceeded to fire on congregants while...more
THREE BLACK CHURCHES, LOUISIANA: The son of a sheriff's deputy is accused of burning down three predominately black churches in southern Louisiana between March 26 and April 4, 2019. Holden Matthews, 21, was charged with three counts of federal hate...more
CONGREGATION CHABAD, CALIFORNIA: On April 27, 2019, a gunman walked into Congregation Chabad temple in the San Diego suburb of Poway and killed one woman and wounded three other people inside using an assault-style rifle, police say. The accused...more
