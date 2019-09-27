9-year-old double amputee walks Paris Fashion Week catwalk
Model Daisy-May Demetre presents a creation by designer Eni Hegedus-Buiron for luxury children's wear label Lulu et Gigi during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 27, 2019. Nine-year-old Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth...more
Born in Birmingham, Britain, Daisy-May's lower legs were amputated due to fibular hemimelia - a lack or shortening of the calf bone - when she was 18 months old. She started modeling for UK clothing brands a year ago and has walked at the London...more
"Here to make history, that's what we do," she said on her Instagram account, which showed a picture of Daisy-May and her father Alex in front of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Daisy-May Demetre gets her hair done a day before the show. She told Reuters Television she loves putting pretty clothes on and posing for the camera. "I get my hair done, then I get my makeup done and then I put my dress on, and my legs, and I get...more
Daisy-May Demetre is seen during a photo shoot a day before the Lulu et Gigi show. Her father Alex Demetre told Reuters he had taken to drinking and gambling after she was born and even had suicidal thoughts worrying about how her handicap was going...more
Daisy-May Demetre is seen a day before the Lulu et Gigi show. "When she was born, we thought it was going to be the end of the world. How people were going to look at her and perceive her, like boyfriends, and husbands. Now I see that she was a gift....more
Lulu et Gigi founder Eni Hegedus-Buiron said she had no second thoughts about hiring an amputee to model her luxury children's clothing, which can cost as much as $2,600 for a "Princess and the Pea Gown." "We bring her among the other girls. We have...more
Daisy-May Demetre poses for a photograph a day before the show. Demetre uses carbon blades for running and on the catwalk - she even did a cartwheel in them at the London show - but for school she has a different set of prosthetic...more
Daisy-May Demetre is seen during a photo shoot a day before the show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Daisy-May Demetre poses for a photograph a day before the show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Daisy-May Demetre presents a creation by Lulu et Gigi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
