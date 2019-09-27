9-year-old double amputee walks Paris Fashion Week catwalk

Daisy-May Demetre is seen a day before the Lulu et Gigi show. "When she was born, we thought it was going to be the end of the world. How people were going to look at her and perceive her, like boyfriends, and husbands. Now I see that she was a gift....more

Daisy-May Demetre is seen a day before the Lulu et Gigi show. "When she was born, we thought it was going to be the end of the world. How people were going to look at her and perceive her, like boyfriends, and husbands. Now I see that she was a gift. Her disability is an actual gift and she wears that gift with pride. It does not hold her back in any way," he said. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

