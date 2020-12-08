Edition:
A blurry 2020: Our year of bubble living - behind plastic

A staff member wearing a face shield talks to a bank teller at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed in a barnch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area in Galway, Ireland, October 20. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 6. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets in Peruwelz, Belgium, July 1. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A volunteer delivers food rations at a so-called 'Olla comun', a communal kitchen set up to provide hot food for those with dwindling or lost incomes in Valparaiso, Chile, July 13. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Members exercise at Bally Sport Center, after a five-month lockdown, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, September 7. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 20. &nbsp;REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank preparing to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
People eat inside private dining pods at a restaurant in London, August 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, November 11. Centro residenziale per anziani Domenico Sartor/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A man sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall' set up in order to protect patrons at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Canada, October 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a rehearsal social distancing ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
An Iranian man and his daughter get disinfected before they enter the kindergarten, in Tehran, Iran, October 19. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
People are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separations on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Teacher Maura Silva, who works for public school Escola Municipal Frei Vicente de Salvador and who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, embraces her student Yuri Araujo Silva at Yuri's home in the 77 Padre Miguel slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, before leaving home for a vaccination in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kham &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
