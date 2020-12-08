A blurry 2020: Our year of bubble living - behind plastic
A staff member wearing a face shield talks to a bank teller at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed in a barnch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting surrounding a woman on her phone at a cafe dining area in Galway, Ireland, October 20. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 6. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger
Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets in Peruwelz, Belgium, July 1. REUTERS/Yves...more
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A volunteer delivers food rations at a so-called 'Olla comun', a communal kitchen set up to provide hot food for those with dwindling or lost incomes in Valparaiso, Chile, July 13. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Members exercise at Bally Sport Center, after a five-month lockdown, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, September 7. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 20. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank preparing to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People eat inside private dining pods at a restaurant in London, August 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, November 11. Centro residenziale per anziani Domenico Sartor/via REUTERS
A man sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall' set up in order to protect patrons at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Canada, October 2. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a rehearsal social distancing ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An Iranian man and his daughter get disinfected before they enter the kindergarten, in Tehran, Iran, October 19. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separations on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Teacher Maura Silva, who works for public school Escola Municipal Frei Vicente de Salvador and who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, embraces her student Yuri Araujo Silva at Yuri's home in the 77 Padre Miguel slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,...more
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, before leaving home for a vaccination in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 13. REUTERS/Kham
At home with one New York City family amid coronavirus
The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across the country.
Britain begins mass COVID-19 vaccination effort
A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people.
Pictures of the year: Grim toll of the coronavirus
Our top images of the coronavirus pandemic's devastation in 2020.
Mass protests over India's new farm laws
In India's biggest farm unrest in years, tens of thousands of farmers rally against three laws that the government says are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce.
