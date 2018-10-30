Edition:
A day at an Irish fair

Henry Judge from Sligo holds Connemara ponies he is selling at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A boy keeps an eye on a duck that he is selling. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man makes a phone call. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A farmer checks the teeth of some Jacobs sheep. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man holds Connemara ponies he is selling. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A willow pattern platter plate is seen for sale on the side of the road. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Martin Diamond holds a chicken he is selling. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A pony waits at a derelict cottage to be sold. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman smokes a cigarette in her van to take shelter from the rain as she sells cushions. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Peadar Langton, aged 7, holds a puppy his father allowed him to buy from Patsy O'Sullivan. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man adjusts a weather vane as he sets up his shop selling antiques and trinkets on the side of the road. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A miniature goat wakes up with hay on its head. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A farmer and a horse take shelter from the rain in a disused petrol station. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A hen is seen in a cage that is for sale at the side of the road. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

John McQuinn (L) and Judge Martin Nee take out trophies for the best in show Connemara ponies. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A Connemara pony closes its eyes during heavy rain. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man holds a pony he is selling. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Farmers walk a sheep dog towards the fair. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man holds Connemara ponies he is selling. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man wins a trophy for the best Connemara foal. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

