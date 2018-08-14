A day at the state fair
People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People try to watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Cecilia Adam of Fairfield looks over winners of a corn growers competition at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
A boy stands next to a donkey as people attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The sun sets behind a corn dog stand at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
A girl gives food to a giraffe as people attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Angie Wilkerson of Des Moines looks out from a food stand at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
Corn dogs are displayed in a stand, to be served at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
Luke Altheide of Bloomfield smokes an e-cigarette in the cattle barn at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
Colby Otundo, 11, of Waukee, plays with a John Deere tractor at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
Girls pet a goat as people attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People try to watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Children play during a carnival at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
Brayden Faust, 3, of Des Moines walks past a sand sculpture at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
People attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Reagan Gibson, 15, of Panora, walks with a pig at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
Mazzie Ferchen, 6, of Urbandale casts a vote for Iowa gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell at a corn kernel voting station at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
Isabel Heckman, 7, poses for a bull riding photo at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
A fair worker wait for people as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
