Pictures | Mon Aug 13, 2018 | 8:30pm EDT

A day at the state fair

People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People try to watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Cecilia Adam of Fairfield looks over winners of a corn growers competition at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A boy stands next to a donkey as people attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
The sun sets behind a corn dog stand at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A girl gives food to a giraffe as people attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Angie Wilkerson of Des Moines looks out from a food stand at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Corn dogs are displayed in a stand, to be served at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Luke Altheide of Bloomfield smokes an e-cigarette in the cattle barn at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Colby Otundo, 11, of Waukee, plays with a John Deere tractor at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Girls pet a goat as people attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People try to watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Children play during a carnival at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Brayden Faust, 3, of Des Moines walks past a sand sculpture at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
People attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reagan Gibson, 15, of Panora, walks with a pig at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Mazzie Ferchen, 6, of Urbandale casts a vote for Iowa gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell at a corn kernel voting station at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Isabel Heckman, 7, poses for a bull riding photo at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/KC McGinnis

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A fair worker wait for people as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
