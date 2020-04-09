A day in the life of an Amazon courier on the frontlines of the U.S. pandemic

The harrowing part of the shift was over. What Sabulao had feared most, he said, was having to fetch those orders from the Whole Foods staging area where other drivers stood side by side, disregarding health officials' recommendation to stay 6 feet...more

The harrowing part of the shift was over. What Sabulao had feared most, he said, was having to fetch those orders from the Whole Foods staging area where other drivers stood side by side, disregarding health officials' recommendation to stay 6 feet apart. Sabulao had to open the same storage coolers that they did, and he generally has no time to use a wipe, he said. "It's making me paranoid," said Sabulao. "You're handling stuff that other people already put their hands into, and maybe if they have coughed - I don't know." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

