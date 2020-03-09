A day without women: Strikes across Latin America
A woman is detained by security forces during a rally and strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Valparaiso, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Women take part in a demonstration in support of women global strike and against gender violence in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A woman throws a stick toward a riot police vehicle during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Women of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) demonstrate along a highway during "A Day Without Women" protest, in Amatenango del Valle, Chiapas, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
A woman shouts slogans in front of the government house (unseen) during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Women of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) hold candles during "A Day Without Women" protest, in Amatenango del Valle, Chiapas, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
A girl is pictured with women of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) during the "A Day Without Women" protest, in Amatenango del Valle, Chiapas, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
A man walks through the platform of a subway station during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A male employee cooks in a cafeteria after his female colleagues stayed away from work during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020....more
Men walk next to a wall with a picture of a woman during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A man walks through Plaza de Cibeles during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Men are seen inside a metro car during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A male employee makes coffee in a cafeteria after his female colleagues stayed away from work during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020....more
Women take part in a strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sofia Yanjari
A woman shouts slogans in front of riot policemen during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sofia Yanjari
A man is detained by security forces during a rally and strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Valparaiso, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman walks next to riot police vehicle during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sofia Yanjari
Women of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) demonstrate along a highway during "A Day Without Women" protest, in Amatenango del Valle, Chiapas, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos
A woman shouts slogans to riot police in front of the government house (unseen) during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator stands in front of the government house (unseen) during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Women clash with riot police during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman is helped while reacting to tear gas during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Male employees arrange products after their female colleagues stayed away from work during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, at Paris pharmacy in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9,...more
Empty chairs are pictured after women stayed away from school during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico,...more
Male employees attend a customer after their female colleagues stayed away from work during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, at Paris pharmacy in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9,...more
Female sanitation workers sweep Zocalo square during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
A police passes a closed box office at Zocalo metro station during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Women walk past an elementary school, closed in solidarity with the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Next Slideshows
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to...
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus...
Empty shops, deserted streets as Italy imposes coronavirus lockdown
Scenes from Italy after the country locked down much of its northern region in a bid to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
MORE IN PICTURES
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.
Crufts Dog Show
Maisie the wire haired dachshund wins best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus outbreak.
Empty shops, deserted streets as Italy imposes coronavirus lockdown
Scenes from Italy after the country locked down much of its northern region in a bid to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Empty stadiums amid coronavirus fears
Empty stadiums and cancelled matches amid coronavirus fears.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
World races to contain coronavirus
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.