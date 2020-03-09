Edition:
A day without women: Strikes across Latin America

A woman is detained by security forces during a rally and strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Valparaiso, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Women take part in a demonstration in support of women global strike and against gender violence in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

A woman throws a stick toward a riot police vehicle during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Women of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) demonstrate along a highway during "A Day Without Women" protest, in Amatenango del Valle, Chiapas, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

A woman shouts slogans in front of the government house (unseen) during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Women of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) hold candles during "A Day Without Women" protest, in Amatenango del Valle, Chiapas, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

A girl is pictured with women of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) during the "A Day Without Women" protest, in Amatenango del Valle, Chiapas, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

A man walks through the platform of a subway station during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A male employee cooks in a cafeteria after his female colleagues stayed away from work during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Men walk next to a wall with a picture of a woman during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A man walks through Plaza de Cibeles during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Men are seen inside a metro car during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A male employee makes coffee in a cafeteria after his female colleagues stayed away from work during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Women take part in a strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sofia Yanjari

A woman shouts slogans in front of riot policemen during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sofia Yanjari

A man is detained by security forces during a rally and strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Valparaiso, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A woman walks next to riot police vehicle during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sofia Yanjari

Women of the Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) demonstrate along a highway during "A Day Without Women" protest, in Amatenango del Valle, Chiapas, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Isabel Mateos

A woman shouts slogans to riot police in front of the government house (unseen) during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator stands in front of the government house (unseen) during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Women clash with riot police during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman is helped while reacting to tear gas during a women's strike as part of International Women's Day activities in Santiago, Chile March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Male employees arrange products after their female colleagues stayed away from work during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, at Paris pharmacy in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Empty chairs are pictured after women stayed away from school during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Male employees attend a customer after their female colleagues stayed away from work during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, at Paris pharmacy in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Female sanitation workers sweep Zocalo square during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

A police passes a closed box office at Zocalo metro station during the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Women walk past an elementary school, closed in solidarity with the "A Day Without Women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

