Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 6, 2019 | 12:35pm EST

A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings

A showbiz decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings is drawing to a close. Here are selected highlights: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A showbiz decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings is drawing to a close. Here are selected highlights: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A showbiz decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings is drawing to a close. Here are selected highlights: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 39
2010: Kathryn Bigelow becomes the first woman to win best director at the Oscars for "The Hurt Locker," a low-budget Iraq war drama that also beats blockbuster "Avatar," directed by ex-husband James Cameron, to the best picture award. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2010: Kathryn Bigelow becomes the first woman to win best director at the Oscars for "The Hurt Locker," a low-budget Iraq war drama that also beats blockbuster "Avatar," directed by ex-husband James Cameron, to the best picture award. REUTERS/Gary...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010
2010: Kathryn Bigelow becomes the first woman to win best director at the Oscars for "The Hurt Locker," a low-budget Iraq war drama that also beats blockbuster "Avatar," directed by ex-husband James Cameron, to the best picture award. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
2 / 39
2010: Model Naomi Campbell testifies at former Liberian leader Charles Taylor's war crimes trial, saying she was given "dirty looking pebbles" but did not know if they were blood diamonds. REUTERS/Special Court for Sierra Leone

2010: Model Naomi Campbell testifies at former Liberian leader Charles Taylor's war crimes trial, saying she was given "dirty looking pebbles" but did not know if they were blood diamonds. REUTERS/Special Court for Sierra Leone

Reuters / Thursday, August 05, 2010
2010: Model Naomi Campbell testifies at former Liberian leader Charles Taylor's war crimes trial, saying she was given "dirty looking pebbles" but did not know if they were blood diamonds. REUTERS/Special Court for Sierra Leone
Close
3 / 39
2010: Fashion designer Alexander McQueen (pictured) and actors Dennis Hopper and Tony Curtis die. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

2010: Fashion designer Alexander McQueen (pictured) and actors Dennis Hopper and Tony Curtis die. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2010
2010: Fashion designer Alexander McQueen (pictured) and actors Dennis Hopper and Tony Curtis die. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
Close
4 / 39
2011: Britain's Prince William marries Kate Middleton. REUTERS/Darren Staples

2011: Britain's Prince William marries Kate Middleton. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2011
2011: Britain's Prince William marries Kate Middleton. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
5 / 39
2011: Designer John Galliano (C) loses his job at fashion house Christian Dior after a widely-shared video shows him hurling anti-Semitic abuse in a Paris bar. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2011: Designer John Galliano (C) loses his job at fashion house Christian Dior after a widely-shared video shows him hurling anti-Semitic abuse in a Paris bar. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
2011: Designer John Galliano (C) loses his job at fashion house Christian Dior after a widely-shared video shows him hurling anti-Semitic abuse in a Paris bar. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 39
2011: Michael Jackson's personal doctor, Conrad Murray, is convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the singer's 2009 death from a fatal dose of the powerful anesthetic propofol. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

2011: Michael Jackson's personal doctor, Conrad Murray, is convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the singer's 2009 death from a fatal dose of the powerful anesthetic propofol. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2011
2011: Michael Jackson's personal doctor, Conrad Murray, is convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the singer's 2009 death from a fatal dose of the powerful anesthetic propofol. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Close
7 / 39
2011: Singer Amy Winehouse (pictured) and actress Elizabeth Taylor die. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

2011: Singer Amy Winehouse (pictured) and actress Elizabeth Taylor die. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2008
2011: Singer Amy Winehouse (pictured) and actress Elizabeth Taylor die. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Close
8 / 39
2012: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get engaged. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool

2012: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get engaged. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
2012: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get engaged. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool
Close
9 / 39
2012: Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z welcome their first child, daughter Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012: Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z welcome their first child, daughter Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2011
2012: Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z welcome their first child, daughter Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 39
2012: Actress Katie Holmes files for divorce from Tom Cruise after nearly six years of marriage. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2012: Actress Katie Holmes files for divorce from Tom Cruise after nearly six years of marriage. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2009
2012: Actress Katie Holmes files for divorce from Tom Cruise after nearly six years of marriage. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
11 / 39
2012: Singers Whitney Houston (pictured) and Robin Gibb die. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012: Singers Whitney Houston (pictured) and Robin Gibb die. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2009
2012: Singers Whitney Houston (pictured) and Robin Gibb die. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 39
2013: William and Kate welcome their first child, son George, as do reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, who name their daughter North. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2013: William and Kate welcome their first child, son George, as do reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, who name their daughter North. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
2013: William and Kate welcome their first child, son George, as do reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, who name their daughter North. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 39
2013: Singer Miley Cyrus takes the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in a latex bikini and twerks with a foam finger during a performance with Robin Thicke, sparking a media furore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013: Singer Miley Cyrus takes the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in a latex bikini and twerks with a foam finger during a performance with Robin Thicke, sparking a media furore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2013
2013: Singer Miley Cyrus takes the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in a latex bikini and twerks with a foam finger during a performance with Robin Thicke, sparking a media furore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 39
2013: Singer Lou Reed (pictured), actors Peter O'Toole, Paul Walker, James Gandolfini and Cory Monteith die. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2013: Singer Lou Reed (pictured), actors Peter O'Toole, Paul Walker, James Gandolfini and Cory Monteith die. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2010
2013: Singer Lou Reed (pictured), actors Peter O'Toole, Paul Walker, James Gandolfini and Cory Monteith die. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
15 / 39
2014: George Clooney marries human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice, Jolie and Pitt tie the knot in France and Kardashian and West wed in Florence. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2014: George Clooney marries human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice, Jolie and Pitt tie the knot in France and Kardashian and West wed in Florence. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
2014: George Clooney marries human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice, Jolie and Pitt tie the knot in France and Kardashian and West wed in Florence. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 39
2014: Actors Robin Williams (pictured), Philip Seymour Hoffman and comedienne Joan Rivers die. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014: Actors Robin Williams (pictured), Philip Seymour Hoffman and comedienne Joan Rivers die. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2009
2014: Actors Robin Williams (pictured), Philip Seymour Hoffman and comedienne Joan Rivers die. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 39
2015: Comedian Bill Cosby is criminally charged with indecent assault against one woman after dozens accuse him of sexual misconduct dating back decades. He denies the allegations. REUTERS/Mark Makela

2015: Comedian Bill Cosby is criminally charged with indecent assault against one woman after dozens accuse him of sexual misconduct dating back decades. He denies the allegations. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
2015: Comedian Bill Cosby is criminally charged with indecent assault against one woman after dozens accuse him of sexual misconduct dating back decades. He denies the allegations. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
18 / 39
2015: Former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, stepfather of Kim Kardashian, becomes the most high-profile American to publicly come out as a transgender woman, taking the new name Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015: Former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, stepfather of Kim Kardashian, becomes the most high-profile American to publicly come out as a transgender woman, taking the new name Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
2015: Former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, stepfather of Kim Kardashian, becomes the most high-profile American to publicly come out as a transgender woman, taking the new name Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 39
2015: Johnny Depp marries Amber Heard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2015: Johnny Depp marries Amber Heard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
2015: Johnny Depp marries Amber Heard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 39
2015: Actors Leonard Nimoy (pictured) and Omar Sharif and director Wes Craven die. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2015: Actors Leonard Nimoy (pictured) and Omar Sharif and director Wes Craven die. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
2015: Actors Leonard Nimoy (pictured) and Omar Sharif and director Wes Craven die. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
21 / 39
2016: Director Spike Lee and actress Jada Pinkett Smith boycott the Oscars because no black actors are nominated for a second straight year. The ensuing uproar leads the Academy of Motion Pictures to expand membership to more women and people of color. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2016: Director Spike Lee and actress Jada Pinkett Smith boycott the Oscars because no black actors are nominated for a second straight year. The ensuing uproar leads the Academy of Motion Pictures to expand membership to more women and people of...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
2016: Director Spike Lee and actress Jada Pinkett Smith boycott the Oscars because no black actors are nominated for a second straight year. The ensuing uproar leads the Academy of Motion Pictures to expand membership to more women and people of color. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 39
2016: Jolie and Pitt split; Heard files for divorce from Depp. REUTERS/Piya Sinha Roy

2016: Jolie and Pitt split; Heard files for divorce from Depp. REUTERS/Piya Sinha Roy

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
2016: Jolie and Pitt split; Heard files for divorce from Depp. REUTERS/Piya Sinha Roy
Close
23 / 39
2016: Kardashian is robbed of millions of dollars of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2016: Kardashian is robbed of millions of dollars of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
2016: Kardashian is robbed of millions of dollars of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 39
2016: Music stars David Bowie (pictured), Prince and George Michael, and actors Alan Rickman, Carrie Fisher and Gene Wilder die. REUTERS/Shaun Best

2016: Music stars David Bowie (pictured), Prince and George Michael, and actors Alan Rickman, Carrie Fisher and Gene Wilder die. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
2016: Music stars David Bowie (pictured), Prince and George Michael, and actors Alan Rickman, Carrie Fisher and Gene Wilder die. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Close
25 / 39
2017: A blunder overshadows the Oscars as "La La Land" is wrongly named best picture. African-American drama "Moonlight" is the actual winner. PricewaterhouseCoopers, which oversees the ballots, says presenter Warren Beatty had been given the wrong envelope. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2017: A blunder overshadows the Oscars as "La La Land" is wrongly named best picture. African-American drama "Moonlight" is the actual winner. PricewaterhouseCoopers, which oversees the ballots, says presenter Warren Beatty had been given the wrong...more

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
2017: A blunder overshadows the Oscars as "La La Land" is wrongly named best picture. African-American drama "Moonlight" is the actual winner. PricewaterhouseCoopers, which oversees the ballots, says presenter Warren Beatty had been given the wrong envelope. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 39
2017: The New York Times and the New Yorker publish accounts by numerous women accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo movement across entertainment, politics and business. Weinstein denies any non-consensual sex. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2017: The New York Times and the New Yorker publish accounts by numerous women accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo movement across entertainment, politics and business. Weinstein denies any non-consensual...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2012
2017: The New York Times and the New Yorker publish accounts by numerous women accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo movement across entertainment, politics and business. Weinstein denies any non-consensual sex. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 39
2017: A suicide bomber kills 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Grande later holds a benefit concert for the victims. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

2017: A suicide bomber kills 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Grande later holds a benefit concert for the victims. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
2017: A suicide bomber kills 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Grande later holds a benefit concert for the victims. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
28 / 39
2017: After winning six Grammys five years earlier for smash hit album "21," Adele triumphs again, taking five awards for follow-up "25." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2017: After winning six Grammys five years earlier for smash hit album "21," Adele triumphs again, taking five awards for follow-up "25." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
2017: After winning six Grammys five years earlier for smash hit album "21," Adele triumphs again, taking five awards for follow-up "25." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
29 / 39
2017: Actors John Hurt (pictured), Roger Moore and Bill Paxton, and musician Chuck Berry die. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

2017: Actors John Hurt (pictured), Roger Moore and Bill Paxton, and musician Chuck Berry die. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
2017: Actors John Hurt (pictured), Roger Moore and Bill Paxton, and musician Chuck Berry die. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Close
30 / 39
2018: Cosby becomes the first celebrity to be convicted of sexual abuse since the #MeToo movement began. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

2018: Cosby becomes the first celebrity to be convicted of sexual abuse since the #MeToo movement began. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
2018: Cosby becomes the first celebrity to be convicted of sexual abuse since the #MeToo movement began. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
Close
31 / 39
2018: Weinstein is arrested in New York and charged with rape and sexual assault. He will stand trial in January 2020 on charges involving two of the more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. He denies any non-consensual sex. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2018: Weinstein is arrested in New York and charged with rape and sexual assault. He will stand trial in January 2020 on charges involving two of the more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. He denies any non-consensual...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
2018: Weinstein is arrested in New York and charged with rape and sexual assault. He will stand trial in January 2020 on charges involving two of the more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. He denies any non-consensual sex. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
32 / 39
2018: Britain's Prince Harry marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2018: Britain's Prince Harry marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
2018: Britain's Prince Harry marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
33 / 39
2018: Singer Aretha Franklin (pictured), actor Burt Reynolds, comicbook supremo Stan Lee, designer Hubert de Givenchy and chef Anthony Bourdain die. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2018: Singer Aretha Franklin (pictured), actor Burt Reynolds, comicbook supremo Stan Lee, designer Hubert de Givenchy and chef Anthony Bourdain die. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2009
2018: Singer Aretha Franklin (pictured), actor Burt Reynolds, comicbook supremo Stan Lee, designer Hubert de Givenchy and chef Anthony Bourdain die. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
34 / 39
2019: Documentary "Leaving Neverland," in which two men say they were abused as children by Michael Jackson, renews scrutiny of the singer's legacy. Jackson's estate calls it a "rehash of dated and discredited allegations." REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2019: Documentary "Leaving Neverland," in which two men say they were abused as children by Michael Jackson, renews scrutiny of the singer's legacy. Jackson's estate calls it a "rehash of dated and discredited allegations." REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
2019: Documentary "Leaving Neverland," in which two men say they were abused as children by Michael Jackson, renews scrutiny of the singer's legacy. Jackson's estate calls it a "rehash of dated and discredited allegations." REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
35 / 39
2019: Prosecutors drop a sex assault case against Oscar winner Kevin Spacey after the alleged victim refuses to testify. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2019: Prosecutors drop a sex assault case against Oscar winner Kevin Spacey after the alleged victim refuses to testify. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
2019: Prosecutors drop a sex assault case against Oscar winner Kevin Spacey after the alleged victim refuses to testify. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
36 / 39
2019: Harry and Meghan welcome their first child, Archie. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

2019: Harry and Meghan welcome their first child, Archie. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
2019: Harry and Meghan welcome their first child, Archie. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Close
37 / 39
2019: The Rolling Stones temporarily postpone their North American tour after singer Mick Jagger undergoes heart surgery. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

2019: The Rolling Stones temporarily postpone their North American tour after singer Mick Jagger undergoes heart surgery. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
2019: The Rolling Stones temporarily postpone their North American tour after singer Mick Jagger undergoes heart surgery. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Close
38 / 39
2019: Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (pictured), actors Doris Day, Peter Fonda, Carol Channing and Luke Perry and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison die. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2019: Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (pictured), actors Doris Day, Peter Fonda, Carol Channing and Luke Perry and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison die. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
2019: Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (pictured), actors Doris Day, Peter Fonda, Carol Channing and Luke Perry and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison die. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
The art of Chanel

The art of Chanel

Next Slideshows

The art of Chanel

The art of Chanel

Chanel highlights the craftsmanship of its artisans at the Metiers d'Art show in Paris.

Dec 05 2019
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits

Portraits of the cast and crew of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga.

Dec 05 2019
Stars arrive for British Fashion Awards

Stars arrive for British Fashion Awards

Celebrities and fashionistas walk the red carpet for the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London.

Dec 02 2019
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville.

Nov 14 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Water flow at iconic Victoria Falls hits lowest level in decades

Water flow at iconic Victoria Falls hits lowest level in decades

The worst drought in a century has slowed the iconic Victoria Falls to a trickle, fueling fears that climate change could kill the tourist attraction on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton

Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton

Major mass shootings in the U.S. that have killed at least nine people, excluding the perpetrator, in the last two decades.

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Our top landscape images from the past year.

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

More than six weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The art of Chanel

The art of Chanel

Chanel highlights the craftsmanship of its artisans at the Metiers d'Art show in Paris.

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos of the past year.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits

Portraits of the cast and crew of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast