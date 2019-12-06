A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings
A showbiz decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings is drawing to a close. Here are selected highlights: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2010: Kathryn Bigelow becomes the first woman to win best director at the Oscars for "The Hurt Locker," a low-budget Iraq war drama that also beats blockbuster "Avatar," directed by ex-husband James Cameron, to the best picture award. REUTERS/Gary...more
2010: Model Naomi Campbell testifies at former Liberian leader Charles Taylor's war crimes trial, saying she was given "dirty looking pebbles" but did not know if they were blood diamonds. REUTERS/Special Court for Sierra Leone
2010: Fashion designer Alexander McQueen (pictured) and actors Dennis Hopper and Tony Curtis die. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
2011: Britain's Prince William marries Kate Middleton. REUTERS/Darren Staples
2011: Designer John Galliano (C) loses his job at fashion house Christian Dior after a widely-shared video shows him hurling anti-Semitic abuse in a Paris bar. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
2011: Michael Jackson's personal doctor, Conrad Murray, is convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the singer's 2009 death from a fatal dose of the powerful anesthetic propofol. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
2011: Singer Amy Winehouse (pictured) and actress Elizabeth Taylor die. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
2012: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get engaged. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool
2012: Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z welcome their first child, daughter Blue Ivy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2012: Actress Katie Holmes files for divorce from Tom Cruise after nearly six years of marriage. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
2012: Singers Whitney Houston (pictured) and Robin Gibb die. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2013: William and Kate welcome their first child, son George, as do reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, who name their daughter North. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
2013: Singer Miley Cyrus takes the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in a latex bikini and twerks with a foam finger during a performance with Robin Thicke, sparking a media furore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2013: Singer Lou Reed (pictured), actors Peter O'Toole, Paul Walker, James Gandolfini and Cory Monteith die. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
2014: George Clooney marries human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice, Jolie and Pitt tie the knot in France and Kardashian and West wed in Florence. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
2014: Actors Robin Williams (pictured), Philip Seymour Hoffman and comedienne Joan Rivers die. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2015: Comedian Bill Cosby is criminally charged with indecent assault against one woman after dozens accuse him of sexual misconduct dating back decades. He denies the allegations. REUTERS/Mark Makela
2015: Former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, stepfather of Kim Kardashian, becomes the most high-profile American to publicly come out as a transgender woman, taking the new name Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2015: Johnny Depp marries Amber Heard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2015: Actors Leonard Nimoy (pictured) and Omar Sharif and director Wes Craven die. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
2016: Director Spike Lee and actress Jada Pinkett Smith boycott the Oscars because no black actors are nominated for a second straight year. The ensuing uproar leads the Academy of Motion Pictures to expand membership to more women and people of...more
2016: Jolie and Pitt split; Heard files for divorce from Depp. REUTERS/Piya Sinha Roy
2016: Kardashian is robbed of millions of dollars of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
2016: Music stars David Bowie (pictured), Prince and George Michael, and actors Alan Rickman, Carrie Fisher and Gene Wilder die. REUTERS/Shaun Best
2017: A blunder overshadows the Oscars as "La La Land" is wrongly named best picture. African-American drama "Moonlight" is the actual winner. PricewaterhouseCoopers, which oversees the ballots, says presenter Warren Beatty had been given the wrong...more
2017: The New York Times and the New Yorker publish accounts by numerous women accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo movement across entertainment, politics and business. Weinstein denies any non-consensual...more
2017: A suicide bomber kills 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Grande later holds a benefit concert for the victims. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
2017: After winning six Grammys five years earlier for smash hit album "21," Adele triumphs again, taking five awards for follow-up "25." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2017: Actors John Hurt (pictured), Roger Moore and Bill Paxton, and musician Chuck Berry die. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
2018: Cosby becomes the first celebrity to be convicted of sexual abuse since the #MeToo movement began. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
2018: Weinstein is arrested in New York and charged with rape and sexual assault. He will stand trial in January 2020 on charges involving two of the more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. He denies any non-consensual...more
2018: Britain's Prince Harry marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2018: Singer Aretha Franklin (pictured), actor Burt Reynolds, comicbook supremo Stan Lee, designer Hubert de Givenchy and chef Anthony Bourdain die. REUTERS/Jason Reed
2019: Documentary "Leaving Neverland," in which two men say they were abused as children by Michael Jackson, renews scrutiny of the singer's legacy. Jackson's estate calls it a "rehash of dated and discredited allegations." REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
2019: Prosecutors drop a sex assault case against Oscar winner Kevin Spacey after the alleged victim refuses to testify. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
2019: Harry and Meghan welcome their first child, Archie. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
2019: The Rolling Stones temporarily postpone their North American tour after singer Mick Jagger undergoes heart surgery. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
2019: Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (pictured), actors Doris Day, Peter Fonda, Carol Channing and Luke Perry and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison die. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Next Slideshows
The art of Chanel
Chanel highlights the craftsmanship of its artisans at the Metiers d'Art show in Paris.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits
Portraits of the cast and crew of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga.
Stars arrive for British Fashion Awards
Celebrities and fashionistas walk the red carpet for the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London.
CMA Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville.
MORE IN PICTURES
Water flow at iconic Victoria Falls hits lowest level in decades
The worst drought in a century has slowed the iconic Victoria Falls to a trickle, fueling fears that climate change could kill the tourist attraction on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Mass shootings in the U.S.: From Columbine to Dayton
Major mass shootings in the U.S. that have killed at least nine people, excluding the perpetrator, in the last two decades.
Pictures of the year: Landscapes
Our top landscape images from the past year.
Violence in Chile resurges
More than six weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The art of Chanel
Chanel highlights the craftsmanship of its artisans at the Metiers d'Art show in Paris.
Pictures of the year: Religion
Our top religion photos of the past year.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits
Portraits of the cast and crew of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga.