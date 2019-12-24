Edition:
United States
Tue Dec 24, 2019

A decade on earth captured from space

U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies has released satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade, from natural disasters to war, including the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, pictured June 10, 2010. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The residence of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is seen after a U.S. military raid, November 12, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The Viedma Glacier in Argentina, May 15, 2016. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The build-up on Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea, March 9, 2017. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea, January 15, 2013. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The White Island volcano, also known as Whakaari, after it erupted in New Zealand, December 11, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The old city and east Mosul, Iraq, July 8, 2017. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The old city and east Mosul, Iraq, November 13, 2015. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The Camp Fire is seen burning in Paradise Pines, California, November 9, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant after an explosion, March 14, 2011. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant before an explosion, March 14, 2011. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

China's first domestically produced aircraft carrier Shandong at Yulin Naval Base on Hainan Island, China, November 19, 2019. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

People gather at Tahrir Square, Cairo on February 22, 2011. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The Mosul Hospital and hotel Iraq, July 8, 2017. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Mosul Hospital and hotel in Iraq, November 13, 2015. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

People gather in Manama, Bahrain, February 22, 2011. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Sendai, Japan is seen after a tsunami hit, March 12, 2011. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Sendai, Japan is seen before a tsunami hit, August 23, 2010. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The site of the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, August 1, 2018. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

