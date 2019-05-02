A history of empty chairs as political props

In November 2017, Democratic leaders in Congress skipped a meeting with President Donald Trump that was supposed to focus on the budget and avert a government shutdown. When Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi declined to attend the White House meeting, President Trump and Republican leaders went ahead without them. The president was flanked by empty seats on either side of him, representing the absent legislators. "We have a lot of differences," Trump said. "So they've decided not to show up. They've been all talk and they've been no action and now it's even worse. Now it's not even talk." Schumer and Pelosi said they pulled out of the meeting because of a tweet Trump sent earlier in the day attacking them as weak on illegal immigration and eager to raise taxes. The government shut down 24 days later. Washington, D.C., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

