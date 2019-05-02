A history of empty chairs as political props
Political theater sometimes calls for props. On Thursday Democrats on the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee pulled out a classic: the empty chair. When U.S. Attorney General William Barr failed to show up for a committee hearing to...more
In November 2017, Democratic leaders in Congress skipped a meeting with President Donald Trump that was supposed to focus on the budget and avert a government shutdown. When Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi declined to attend the White House meeting,...more
It was the night Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee for president in 2012, was to accept his party's nomination at the convention. But before Romney's acceptance speech, Clint Eastwood appeared as a last-minute speaker to warm up the crowd. He...more
On a Tuesday night in 1999, President Bill Clinton gave the third State of the Union address of his second term. Some chairs on the Republican side were deliberately left empty when GOP congressmen walked out before the president finished. The...more
In 2007, the House Judiciary Committee sat across from an empty chair reserved for former White House counsel Harriet Miers. Under President Bush's orders, Miers refused to attend the hearing, which was intended to investigate the dismissal of nine...more
When Twitter and Facebook executives faced Congress to defend their companies over election and public opinion interference, a seat was left empty. Google had declined the Senate Intelligence Committee's request, but later offered to send its chief...more
When Attorney General William Barr failed to show up for a committee hearing to testify about his handling of the Mueller report, Democratic Chairman Jerrold Nadler convened the hearing anyway, leaving Democratic representatives facing an empty...more
Next Slideshows
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Thailand's king marries his bodyguard
Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the...
What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)
Considered among the world's greatest investors of all-time, here's what industries and companies the Oracle of Omaha is betting big on right now.
MORE IN PICTURES
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Thailand's king marries his bodyguard
Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the title Queen Suthida.
What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)
Considered among the world's greatest investors of all-time, here's what industries and companies the Oracle of Omaha is betting big on right now.
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Scenes from Holocaust Remembrance Day around the world.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
May Day around the world
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Photos of the month: April
Our top photos from April 2019.
Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique
Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros and Mozambique's province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering from Cyclone Idai which struck in March.