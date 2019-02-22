A history of the Oscars' best actors
Gary Oldman winner for Best Actor for "Darkest Hour" March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Frances McDormand wins the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Casey Affleck poses with his Oscar for Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea" February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emma Stone poses with her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land" February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Leonardo DiCaprio holds the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie "The Revenant" February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brie Larson takes the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Room" February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eddie Redmayne accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julianne Moore poses with her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Still Alice" February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matthew McConaughey accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actress winner Cate Blanchett poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in "Blue Jasmine" March 2, 2014 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daniel Day Lewis accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "Lincoln" February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence, Best Actress winner for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meryl Streep, Best Actress winner for "The Iron Lady," and Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for "The Artist," February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Colin Firth accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "The King's Speech" February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Natalie Portman accepts the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Black Swan" February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jeff Bridges celebrates after he won Best Actor for his role in "Crazy Heart" March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Sandra Bullock accepts her award for Best Actress for her role in "The Blind Side" March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Sean Penn holds up his Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "Milk" February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Actress winner Kate Winslet poses with her Oscar for her role in "The Reader" February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daniel Day-Lewis smiles backstage after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in "There Will Be Blood" February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marion Cotillard accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for "La Vie en Rose" February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Forest Whitaker accepts his Oscar for Best Actor for his role in 'The Last King of Scotland' February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Helen Mirren shows her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in 'The Queen' February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Reese Witherspoon who won Best Actress for her role in "Walk the Line," and Philip Seymour Hoffman, who won Best Actor for his role in "Capote," March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hilary Swank won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in "Million Dollar Baby" and Jamie Foxx won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in "Ray" February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake BS
Sean Penn won the award for best actor for his role in the film "Mystic River," and Charlize Theron won the best actress award for her role in the film "Monster" February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake BS
Best Actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody for his role in "The Pianist" with Best Actress Oscar winner Nicole Kidman or her role in "The Hours" backstage March 23, 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Denzel Washington won Best Actor for his work in "Training Day" and actress Halle Berry won Best Actress for her work in "Monster's Ball" March 24, 2002. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Julia Roberts won Best Actress for her performance in the film "Erin Brockovich" and actor Russell Crowe won Best Actor for his role in "Gladiator" March 25, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kevin Spacey won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film "American Beauty"and Hilary Swank won her Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film "Boys Don't Cry" March 26, 2000.
Gwenyth Paltrow won Best Actress for "Shakespeare in Love," and Roberto Benigni, won Best Actor and Best Director for "Life is Beautiful," March 21, 1999. REUTERS/Blake Sell
