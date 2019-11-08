A look back at 10 notable televised congressional hearings
Public impeachment hearings for U.S. President Donald Trump next week will mark a historical moment in political television both because of the high stakes and how people will watch the proceedings. The public inquiry into the Ukraine scandal will...more
1951: Gangsters and Gamblers - In 1951 Tennessee Senator Estes Kefauver, who chaired the Senate Committee to Investigate Crime and Interstate Commerce, oversaw televised hearings on interstate gambling with testimony from reputed gangsters. An...more
1973: Watergate - ABC, CBS and NBC rotated daily coverage of the 1973 Watergate hearings, which led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Public television broadcast all 250 hours of the hearings -- which 71% of Americans watched live,...more
1987: Oliver North and the Iran-Contra affair - Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North's testimony about the illegal sale of weapons to Iran and support of the Contra rebel groups was carried by ABC, NBC and CBS commercial-free. Pictured: Members of the...more
1991: Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings - An estimated 20 million people watched law professor Anita Hill testify that she was sexually harassed by Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas when she worked for him in the 1980s. The Senate confirmed...more
1998: President Bill Clinton impeachment vote - The Dec. 19, 1998 House of Representatives vote to impeach President Bill Clinton drew the highest TV ratings of any day that year, according to the New York Times. Nearly 6 million viewers watched on...more
2015: Hillary Clinton Benghazi hearing - On October 22, 2015, 4 million viewers across the three cable news networks watched Republican lawmakers question former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her efforts to secure the American diplomatic...more
2017: James Comey testimony - About 19.5 million Americans watched Former FBI Director James Comey testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee about his dealings with Trump. Comey said he believed Trump fired him in an effort to undermine an FBI...more
2018: Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings - According to Nielsen, more than 20 million people watched testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexual assault. The Senate later...more
February 2019: Michael Cohen on his ex-boss - The Feb. 27 testimony of Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform averaged 15.8 million TV viewers, according to Nielsen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
July 2019: Special Counsel Robert Mueller - An average of 13 million Americans watched the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees question Mueller about the Russia investigation, according to Nielsen. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Next Slideshows
Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush
Relatives grieve for nine American women and children, members of breakaway Mormon communities who were slain by unknown gunmen, at their funerals in Mexico.
Bolivians clash over election
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of La Paz as clashes broke out among opponents and supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
Hong Kong students protest during graduation
Hong Kong students, many wearing banned masks, protest during graduation ceremonies amid months of unrest that have plunged the former British colony into its...
MORE IN PICTURES
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 30 years ago this week.
Descendant of Wounded Knee commander asks Lakota people for forgiveness
The great-great-grandson of the commander at the Wounded Knee Massacre, when U.S. troops killed more than 250 Oglala Lakota men, women and children, traveled to South Dakota to ask the victims' descendants for forgiveness.
Hong Kong protesters mourn death of student
Protesters gathered across Hong Kong to mourn a university undergraduate who died after falling in a car park during pro-democracy demonstrations this week, a death that could yet trigger more unrest.
Mormon community reels after Mexican ambush
Relatives grieve for nine American women and children, members of breakaway Mormon communities who were slain by unknown gunmen, at their funerals in Mexico.
Bolivians clash over election
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of La Paz as clashes broke out among opponents and supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
Hong Kong students protest during graduation
Hong Kong students, many wearing banned masks, protest during graduation ceremonies amid months of unrest that have plunged the former British colony into its biggest crisis in decades.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.