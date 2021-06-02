A look back at 12 years of Netanyahu
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City after casting his ballot for the parliamentary election January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Uriel Sinai/Pool
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu draws a red line on an illustration describing Iran's ability to create a nuclear weapon as he addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 27, 2012....more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims US made M-16 assault rifle during a visit to the army's officer training school in southern Israel March 4, 1997. REUTERS
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara (2nd R) attend the Mimona ceremony at the Israeli town of Or Akiva near Caesarea April 11, 2015. Mimona is traditionally celebrated by Jews from North Africa at the end of the Passover...more
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands on the eighth day of the Middle East peace summit at the Wye River Conference center, October 22, 1998. Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis stands in between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Shimon Peres during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. Francis, at the request of...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on at the State Department in Washington September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Confetti falls as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kisses his wife Sara after speaking to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 3, 2020....more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speak during an event about the Middle East peace talks in the East Room at the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to students during a ceremony opening the school year in the Jewish settlement of Elkana in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 1, 2019. The writing in Hebrew on the board reads, " Elkana, Land of...more
President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks out of a military airplane's window as he makes his way to visit the border fence between Israel and Jordan, in southern Israel near Eilat February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marc Israel Sellem/Pool
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a 1942 document from a meeting of Nazi officials discussing plans for the extermination of Jews, as he addresses the 64th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen during the the 2016 Genesis Prize award-ceremony in Jerusalem, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
President Barack Obama meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu climbs out after a visit inside the Rahav, the fifth submarine in the Israeli Navy's fleet, after it arrived in Haifa port January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
