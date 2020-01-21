A look back at three years of the Trump presidency
President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, December 18, 2019, on the day the House of Representatives voted to impeach him. REUTERS/Leah Millis
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the Capitol to the Senate, January...more
President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel from the South Lawn...more
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as she presides over the House of Representatives, which approved two counts of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the House Chamber, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reporters are escorted out of the room as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov take their seats to hold talks with their delegations at the State Department in Washington, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
President Donald Trump is seen through the glasses of Attorney General William Barr during a cabinet meeting at the White House, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller looks on as President Donald Trump hosts a Cabinet meeting at the White House, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A member of the audience reaches for a spilled drink as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump pats his bicep and pumps his fist at the end of his rally with supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, departs the District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A guest on stage waits for President Donald Trump to deliver the keynote remarks at the Shale Insight 2019 Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporter Katie Bohm reacts as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Money is seen in the back pocket of President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the original projected track of Hurricane Dorian that appears to have been extended with a black line to include parts of the Florida panhandle and the state of Alabama during a status report meeting on...more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauds President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address, as Vice President Mike Pence looks on, at the Capitol, February 5, 2019. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is escorted into court for his arraignment in New York Supreme Court in New York, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump kisses White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after it was announced she was leaving her job, during an event in the East Room of the White House, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron look to flypasts in the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Normandy, France, June 6,...more
President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a day of traveling around the state at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep Elijah Cummings at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill,...more
President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 college football champion Clemson Tigers due to the partial government shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump salutes a Border Patrol helicopter with Border Patrol agents as it flies over the Rio Grande River during his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
First lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews,...more
A supporter of Trump and Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun attends the midterm congressional election night party in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in Manhattan, New York City, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference following the midterm U.S. congressional elections at the White House, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the new U.S. embassy during the dedication ceremony in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying President Donald Trump in Parliament Square, during a visit by Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are seen during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
First lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(L-R) President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady...more
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump visits the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park, a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire, with California Governor Jerry Brown, right, Mayor Jody Jones, second from right, Brock Long, back left, and California Governor-elect...more
President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One prepares to depart for travel to Pennsylvania with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump onboard from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House, May...more
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, October 24, 2017....more
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly waits behind the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he welcomes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a meeting in the Oval Office, October 20, 2017. ...more
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) kneels on an Oval Office sofa as President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities at the White House, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House, September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White...more
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Donald Trump for an event celebrating...more
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York, May 4, 2017....more
President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits in a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President...more
President Donald Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House, January 22,...more
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend the Liberty Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the Capitol, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
