A man and a $120,000 banana

David Datuna eats a banana that was attached with duct tape to a wall, which was an artwork titled 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, in front of a crowd at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. The performance artist who ate a banana taped to a wall that was an artwork valued at $120,000 said his actions were not vandalism and he does not regret his snack at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida. Ronn Torossian via REUTERS

