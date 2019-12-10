A man and a $120,000 banana
David Datuna eats a banana that was attached with duct tape to a wall, which was an artwork titled 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, in front of a crowd at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. The performance artist who ate...more
David Datuna removes a banana that was attached with duct tape to a wall, which was an artwork titled 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, before eating it in front of a crowd at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. Ronn...more
David Datuna peels the skin off a banana that was attached with duct-tape to a wall, which was an artwork titled 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, before eating it in front of a crowd at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019....more
Gallery owner Emmanuel Perrotin attaches a banana with duct-tape on the wall where the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan was exhibited in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui
An Art Basel worker attaches a banana with duct-tape in the wall where the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan was exhibited in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui
A man poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui
A man poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui
A woman poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui
A man poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui
A woman poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui
A woman poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui
Next Slideshows
10 Olympic gold medals stripped from Russia due to doping
A look at 10 Olympics gold medals stripped from Russia in years past, as the country now grapples with a ban from the Olympics and world championships in a...
Some of the world's youngest national leaders
Finland's Sanna Marin is about to become the world's youngest serving prime minister at the age of 34. Here are some other current world leaders still in their...
Commoners buy fairytale French castle
Their dream comes with a few caveats: they share ownership with 25,000 people who joined an innovative crowd-funding campaign (minimum contribution 50 euros),...
Dozens missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
More than two dozen people were feared missing on Tuesday, a day after a volcano suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, killing at least...
MORE IN PICTURES
10 Olympic gold medals stripped from Russia due to doping
A look at 10 Olympics gold medals stripped from Russia in years past, as the country now grapples with a ban from the Olympics and world championships in a range of sports for four years after the World Anti-Doping Agency ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data.
Some of the world's youngest national leaders
Finland's Sanna Marin is about to become the world's youngest serving prime minister at the age of 34. Here are some other current world leaders still in their thirties.
Commoners buy fairytale French castle
Their dream comes with a few caveats: they share ownership with 25,000 people who joined an innovative crowd-funding campaign (minimum contribution 50 euros), and the chateau is an uninhabitable ruin.
Dozens missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
More than two dozen people were feared missing on Tuesday, a day after a volcano suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, killing at least five people and injuring up to 20.
Devils chase children in eerie Czech Christmas custom
The sinister-looking pre-Christmas tradition in the Czech village of Valasska Polanka is actually a celebration of the 4th-century Saint Nicholas, who appears in costume to soothe the children with sweets.
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe
Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa is crowned at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
Vast crowds throng streets of Hong Kong
Hundreds of thousands of black-clad demonstrators thronged the streets of Hong Kong in the largest anti-government rally since local elections last month and a resounding show of continued support for the pro-democracy movement. While the march appeared to be largely peaceful, authorities said there was some damage after it ended.