A man and a $120,000 banana

David Datuna eats a banana that was attached with duct tape to a wall, which was an artwork titled 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, in front of a crowd at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. The performance artist who ate a banana taped to a wall that was an artwork valued at $120,000 said his actions were not vandalism and he does not regret his snack at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida. Ronn Torossian via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
David Datuna removes a banana that was attached with duct tape to a wall, which was an artwork titled 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, before eating it in front of a crowd at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. Ronn Torossian via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
David Datuna peels the skin off a banana that was attached with duct-tape to a wall, which was an artwork titled 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan, before eating it in front of a crowd at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. Ronn Torossian via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Gallery owner Emmanuel Perrotin attaches a banana with duct-tape on the wall where the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan was exhibited in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
An Art Basel worker attaches a banana with duct-tape in the wall where the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan was exhibited in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A man poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A man poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A woman poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A man poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A woman poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A woman poses for a photo next to a banana attached with duct-tape that replaces the artwork 'Comedian' by the artist Maurizio Cattelan in Miami Beach, Florida, December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
