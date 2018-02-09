Edition:
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

People dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A member of the opening committee prepares for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee make a selfie as they prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

