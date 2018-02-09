A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A member of the opening committee prepares for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the opening committee make a selfie as they prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Next Slideshows
Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter
Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.
Counting the animals
The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.
Israel begins deporting African migrants
Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.
MORE IN PICTURES
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony
Notable guests at the Pyeongchang Olympic opening ceremony.
Opening Ceremony flag bearers
Athletes march behind their flags as the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics begin.
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade
Hundreds of thousands pack the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles' maiden Super Bowl victory.
Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter
Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.