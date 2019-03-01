Edition:
Thu Feb 28, 2019

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

Members of the opening committee dance after the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Guests dance alongside members of the opening committee dance after the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Guests wait for the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee dance after the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Guests dance after the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee dance alongside guests after the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Opera singer Anna Netrebko gestures during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee line up during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
A guest takes a picture with his camera before the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Opera singer Yusif Eyvazov performs during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee line up during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
A guest takes a picture with her mobile phone before the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Guests arrive for the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, February 28. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
