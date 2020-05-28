A pandemic nurse's love letter to New York City

Because they were coronavirus patients and visitors were banned, it was Meghan who would hold their hands as they died. "Once you FaceTime and you meet their family and you hear them crying and sobbing, you know their cute little nicknames and you...more

Because they were coronavirus patients and visitors were banned, it was Meghan who would hold their hands as they died. "Once you FaceTime and you meet their family and you hear them crying and sobbing, you know their cute little nicknames and you start to know them, it just gets to be really personal," said Meghan, seen here at church in Missouri as mascara runs from a tear during Sunday morning service. "You have a hard time separating yourself and not truly grieving for them as well." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

