A pandemic nurse's love letter to New York City
Nurse Meghan Lindsey takes a selfie with the Manhattan skyline in the background in Brooklyn, New York, May 4, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it has done the opposite. This is the...more
Meghan Lindsey poses inside the lobby of NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, New York. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that Meghan, a married mother of two, had ever left southwest...more
"It was my first time on a plane," she said, describing how she came to work 12-hour shifts in the intensive care unit at NYU Winthrop Hospital. "Flying into New York was the first time I'd ever seen the ocean." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
There are many stories about the lonely coronavirus deaths in the city's hospitals and the traumatic work of the nurses who staff them. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Meghan's story is about unexpected opportunities. It's a story of how the pandemic gave a woman the chance to strike out into the world, confront danger and make a difference, and how her husband stayed home to care for their daughters (pictured here...more
"I always wanted to do something for my country," said Meghan. "This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something meaningful." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Meghan's first nursing shifts in New York were a shock. There are a lot of sick people in Missouri with chronic diseases like diabetes, where the progressions are slow and the declines are familiar. COVID-19 patients are stunned by a virus that turns...more
Because they were coronavirus patients and visitors were banned, it was Meghan who would hold their hands as they died. "Once you FaceTime and you meet their family and you hear them crying and sobbing, you know their cute little nicknames and you...more
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri. Despite all of the death, Meghan's time in New York City's COVID-19 wards was unexpectedly affirming. The...more
"Now for once, it's actually something important," said Meghan, seen here with daughter Braelyn at church. "This is the first time since I've become a nurse that it's like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong...more
Meghan greets her mother-in-law Amber Dougherty, after not seeing her for five weeks, at her home outside of Branson, Missouri. Meghan is from a small town in Missouri. Most Sundays, she goes to church. Her mom was a manager at Walmart and her dad...more
Meghan Lindsey watches her daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, swim at Table Rock Lake outside Branson, Missouri. As thrilling as it was to be in New York, it was also hard. Meghan often wondered if she should come home. Her husband Aaron told her...more
Meghan holds hands with her husband Aaron during Sunday morning service at the Joplin Family Worship Center. "If he wasn't such a good dad and there for my children, I could never do this," said Meghan. He deserves credit too, she said, "but I guess...more
Meghan Lindsey eats dinner by herself after her shift on Mother’s Day at her hotel lobby in Queens. Being a COVID-19 travel nurse isn't glamorous. Meghan had to wear protective gear during her shifts and there was a lengthy decontamination process...more
She lived in a hotel room with another nurse and had to find a laundromat every few days to wash her scrubs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Traveling nurses Meghan Lindsey and Nekiesha Clark take pictures at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
But sometimes it did feel like a grand adventure. She saw the Statue of Liberty. She heard someone speaking Russian. She learned how to fold a slice of pizza. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Meghan Lindsey touches the ocean for her first time in Long Beach, New York. Restaurants sometimes gave her and her friends free food "because we're nurses," she said with a bit of awe. She took selfie after selfie standing in the middle of empty New...more
Meghan Lindsey takes a photo of a heart she drew in the sand after seeing the ocean for her first time in Long Beach, New York. Her husband Aaron said he was sometimes a little jealous (it's New York), occasionally worried (again, New York), but...more
Meghan Lindsey plays with daughter Avery after returning home to Neosho, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A welcome home cake sits cut during a party for Meghan Lindsey. Now, at the end of her contract, Meghan is unsure of what the future holds. She is back in a small town in the Midwest. She no longer has a job and she is coming off the biggest high of...more
Meghan Lindsey stands silhouetted during sunset at Gantry State Park in Queens. Something about New York stood out to her: people there had aspirations to make something of themselves. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Meghan Lindsey wears a protective face mask while driving in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Meghan Lindsey waits to be tested for the coronavirus at a walk in clinic in Long Beach, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Traveling nurses Meghan Lindsey and Nekiesha Clark ride the plane train to their connecting flight home at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Meghan Lindsey embraces her daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, after being away for five weeks, upon her arrival at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, Arkansas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Meghan Lindsey leaves the airport with her husband Aaron and daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, after being away for five weeks, upon her arrival at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Arkansas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Meghan Lindsey leads her daughter Braelyn, 9, on a horse at a farm outside of Joplin, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Meghan Lindsey rides a go-kart with her daughter Avery, 6, at an amusement park in Branson, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged police killing of George Floyd
Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen...
The 50 states of coronavirus
Scenes from every state as the U.S. records a staggering 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
Weather delays SpaceX's first astronaut launch
SpaceX was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA...
America reaches grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths
Images of the devastating outbreak in the United States, as the virus kills 100,000 people across the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Looking in, looking out on the world while under lockdown
From refugee camps to lush backyard gardens, portraits of people at home while under lockdown around the world, and their views from inside looking out.
Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged police killing of George Floyd
Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck.
The 50 states of coronavirus
Scenes from every state as the U.S. records a staggering 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
Weather delays SpaceX's first astronaut launch
SpaceX was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.
America reaches grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths
Images of the devastating outbreak in the United States, as the virus kills 100,000 people across the country.
Mexico's rising coronavirus toll
Deaths and new infections in Mexico are still rising, and the country has not launched a widespread testing regime or imposed the kind of strict lockdown used in parts of neighboring Central America.
60 years of NASA missions
Images from 60 years of NASA missions into space.
Coronavirus cases climb in Russia
Russia, with the third highest COVID-19 case tally in the world, looks to ease tough lockdown measures in Moscow within days.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.