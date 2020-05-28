Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 28, 2020 | 2:44pm EDT

A pandemic nurse's love letter to New York City

Nurse Meghan Lindsey takes a selfie with the Manhattan skyline in the background in Brooklyn, New York, May 4, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it has done the opposite. This is the freest she has ever felt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Nurse Meghan Lindsey takes a selfie with the Manhattan skyline in the background in Brooklyn, New York, May 4, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it has done the opposite. This is the...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Nurse Meghan Lindsey takes a selfie with the Manhattan skyline in the background in Brooklyn, New York, May 4, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it has done the opposite. This is the freest she has ever felt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 29
Meghan Lindsey poses inside the lobby of NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, New York. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that Meghan, a married mother of two, had ever left southwest Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey poses inside the lobby of NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, New York. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that Meghan, a married mother of two, had ever left southwest...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey poses inside the lobby of NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, New York. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that Meghan, a married mother of two, had ever left southwest Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 29
"It was my first time on a plane," she said, describing how she came to work 12-hour shifts in the intensive care unit at NYU Winthrop Hospital. "Flying into New York was the first time I'd ever seen the ocean." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

"It was my first time on a plane," she said, describing how she came to work 12-hour shifts in the intensive care unit at NYU Winthrop Hospital. "Flying into New York was the first time I'd ever seen the ocean." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
"It was my first time on a plane," she said, describing how she came to work 12-hour shifts in the intensive care unit at NYU Winthrop Hospital. "Flying into New York was the first time I'd ever seen the ocean." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 29
There are many stories about the lonely coronavirus deaths in the city's hospitals and the traumatic work of the nurses who staff them. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

There are many stories about the lonely coronavirus deaths in the city's hospitals and the traumatic work of the nurses who staff them. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
There are many stories about the lonely coronavirus deaths in the city's hospitals and the traumatic work of the nurses who staff them. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 29
Meghan's story is about unexpected opportunities. It's a story of how the pandemic gave a woman the chance to strike out into the world, confront danger and make a difference, and how her husband stayed home to care for their daughters (pictured here with Meghan after she returned home after five weeks away). It's a story about new beginnings. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan's story is about unexpected opportunities. It's a story of how the pandemic gave a woman the chance to strike out into the world, confront danger and make a difference, and how her husband stayed home to care for their daughters (pictured here...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan's story is about unexpected opportunities. It's a story of how the pandemic gave a woman the chance to strike out into the world, confront danger and make a difference, and how her husband stayed home to care for their daughters (pictured here with Meghan after she returned home after five weeks away). It's a story about new beginnings. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 29
"I always wanted to do something for my country," said Meghan. "This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something meaningful." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

"I always wanted to do something for my country," said Meghan. "This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something meaningful." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
"I always wanted to do something for my country," said Meghan. "This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something meaningful." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 29
Meghan's first nursing shifts in New York were a shock. There are a lot of sick people in Missouri with chronic diseases like diabetes, where the progressions are slow and the declines are familiar. COVID-19 patients are stunned by a virus that turns their lives upside down and in many cases ends them. "One of my patients had her toes done up all nice and pretty and still had her jewelry on," said Meghan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan's first nursing shifts in New York were a shock. There are a lot of sick people in Missouri with chronic diseases like diabetes, where the progressions are slow and the declines are familiar. COVID-19 patients are stunned by a virus that turns...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan's first nursing shifts in New York were a shock. There are a lot of sick people in Missouri with chronic diseases like diabetes, where the progressions are slow and the declines are familiar. COVID-19 patients are stunned by a virus that turns their lives upside down and in many cases ends them. "One of my patients had her toes done up all nice and pretty and still had her jewelry on," said Meghan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 29
Because they were coronavirus patients and visitors were banned, it was Meghan who would hold their hands as they died. "Once you FaceTime and you meet their family and you hear them crying and sobbing, you know their cute little nicknames and you start to know them, it just gets to be really personal," said Meghan, seen here at church in Missouri as mascara runs from a tear during Sunday morning service. "You have a hard time separating yourself and not truly grieving for them as well." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Because they were coronavirus patients and visitors were banned, it was Meghan who would hold their hands as they died. "Once you FaceTime and you meet their family and you hear them crying and sobbing, you know their cute little nicknames and you...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Because they were coronavirus patients and visitors were banned, it was Meghan who would hold their hands as they died. "Once you FaceTime and you meet their family and you hear them crying and sobbing, you know their cute little nicknames and you start to know them, it just gets to be really personal," said Meghan, seen here at church in Missouri as mascara runs from a tear during Sunday morning service. "You have a hard time separating yourself and not truly grieving for them as well." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 29
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri. Despite all of the death, Meghan's time in New York City's COVID-19 wards was unexpectedly affirming. The pandemic gave Meghan something that her life in Missouri so far had not: a feeling of everything sliding into place. When Meghan graduated from nursing school, it wasn't like she imagined. It turned out to be just a job. She mourned. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri. Despite all of the death, Meghan's time in New York City's COVID-19 wards was unexpectedly affirming. The...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri. Despite all of the death, Meghan's time in New York City's COVID-19 wards was unexpectedly affirming. The pandemic gave Meghan something that her life in Missouri so far had not: a feeling of everything sliding into place. When Meghan graduated from nursing school, it wasn't like she imagined. It turned out to be just a job. She mourned. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 29
"Now for once, it's actually something important," said Meghan, seen here with daughter Braelyn at church. "This is the first time since I've become a nurse that it's like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong enough for this." Her kids, she said, are proud. "They know that what I'm doing is hard and that I put my life in danger." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

"Now for once, it's actually something important," said Meghan, seen here with daughter Braelyn at church. "This is the first time since I've become a nurse that it's like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
"Now for once, it's actually something important," said Meghan, seen here with daughter Braelyn at church. "This is the first time since I've become a nurse that it's like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong enough for this." Her kids, she said, are proud. "They know that what I'm doing is hard and that I put my life in danger." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 29
Meghan greets her mother-in-law Amber Dougherty, after not seeing her for five weeks, at her home outside of Branson, Missouri. Meghan is from a small town in Missouri. Most Sundays, she goes to church. Her mom was a manager at Walmart and her dad worked construction. Before he lost his job to the pandemic, her husband Aaron sold fire suppression systems to small businesses. Meghan is the first in her family to finish college and has long held her family together. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan greets her mother-in-law Amber Dougherty, after not seeing her for five weeks, at her home outside of Branson, Missouri. Meghan is from a small town in Missouri. Most Sundays, she goes to church. Her mom was a manager at Walmart and her dad...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan greets her mother-in-law Amber Dougherty, after not seeing her for five weeks, at her home outside of Branson, Missouri. Meghan is from a small town in Missouri. Most Sundays, she goes to church. Her mom was a manager at Walmart and her dad worked construction. Before he lost his job to the pandemic, her husband Aaron sold fire suppression systems to small businesses. Meghan is the first in her family to finish college and has long held her family together. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 29
Meghan Lindsey watches her daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, swim at Table Rock Lake outside Branson, Missouri. As thrilling as it was to be in New York, it was also hard. Meghan often wondered if she should come home. Her husband Aaron told her no. He and the girls were fine, what she was doing mattered and he was proud of her. He sometimes called her superwoman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey watches her daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, swim at Table Rock Lake outside Branson, Missouri. As thrilling as it was to be in New York, it was also hard. Meghan often wondered if she should come home. Her husband Aaron told her...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey watches her daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, swim at Table Rock Lake outside Branson, Missouri. As thrilling as it was to be in New York, it was also hard. Meghan often wondered if she should come home. Her husband Aaron told her no. He and the girls were fine, what she was doing mattered and he was proud of her. He sometimes called her superwoman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 29
Meghan holds hands with her husband Aaron during Sunday morning service at the Joplin Family Worship Center. "If he wasn't such a good dad and there for my children, I could never do this," said Meghan. He deserves credit too, she said, "but I guess you could say the limelight's on me." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan holds hands with her husband Aaron during Sunday morning service at the Joplin Family Worship Center. "If he wasn't such a good dad and there for my children, I could never do this," said Meghan. He deserves credit too, she said, "but I guess...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan holds hands with her husband Aaron during Sunday morning service at the Joplin Family Worship Center. "If he wasn't such a good dad and there for my children, I could never do this," said Meghan. He deserves credit too, she said, "but I guess you could say the limelight's on me." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 29
Meghan Lindsey eats dinner by herself after her shift on Mother’s Day at her hotel lobby in Queens. Being a COVID-19 travel nurse isn't glamorous. Meghan had to wear protective gear during her shifts and there was a lengthy decontamination process when she got home each night. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey eats dinner by herself after her shift on Mother’s Day at her hotel lobby in Queens. Being a COVID-19 travel nurse isn't glamorous. Meghan had to wear protective gear during her shifts and there was a lengthy decontamination process...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey eats dinner by herself after her shift on Mother’s Day at her hotel lobby in Queens. Being a COVID-19 travel nurse isn't glamorous. Meghan had to wear protective gear during her shifts and there was a lengthy decontamination process when she got home each night. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 29
She lived in a hotel room with another nurse and had to find a laundromat every few days to wash her scrubs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

She lived in a hotel room with another nurse and had to find a laundromat every few days to wash her scrubs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
She lived in a hotel room with another nurse and had to find a laundromat every few days to wash her scrubs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 29
Traveling nurses Meghan Lindsey and Nekiesha Clark take pictures at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Traveling nurses Meghan Lindsey and Nekiesha Clark take pictures at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Traveling nurses Meghan Lindsey and Nekiesha Clark take pictures at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 29
But sometimes it did feel like a grand adventure. She saw the Statue of Liberty. She heard someone speaking Russian. She learned how to fold a slice of pizza. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

But sometimes it did feel like a grand adventure. She saw the Statue of Liberty. She heard someone speaking Russian. She learned how to fold a slice of pizza. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
But sometimes it did feel like a grand adventure. She saw the Statue of Liberty. She heard someone speaking Russian. She learned how to fold a slice of pizza. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 29
Meghan Lindsey touches the ocean for her first time in Long Beach, New York. Restaurants sometimes gave her and her friends free food "because we're nurses," she said with a bit of awe. She took selfie after selfie standing in the middle of empty New York City streets and no cabbies honked at her. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey touches the ocean for her first time in Long Beach, New York. Restaurants sometimes gave her and her friends free food "because we're nurses," she said with a bit of awe. She took selfie after selfie standing in the middle of empty New...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey touches the ocean for her first time in Long Beach, New York. Restaurants sometimes gave her and her friends free food "because we're nurses," she said with a bit of awe. She took selfie after selfie standing in the middle of empty New York City streets and no cabbies honked at her. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 29
Meghan Lindsey takes a photo of a heart she drew in the sand after seeing the ocean for her first time in Long Beach, New York. Her husband Aaron said he was sometimes a little jealous (it's New York), occasionally worried (again, New York), but mostly he was just really proud. "Meghan hasn't been out there in the world," he said. She nailed it. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey takes a photo of a heart she drew in the sand after seeing the ocean for her first time in Long Beach, New York. Her husband Aaron said he was sometimes a little jealous (it's New York), occasionally worried (again, New York), but...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey takes a photo of a heart she drew in the sand after seeing the ocean for her first time in Long Beach, New York. Her husband Aaron said he was sometimes a little jealous (it's New York), occasionally worried (again, New York), but mostly he was just really proud. "Meghan hasn't been out there in the world," he said. She nailed it. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 29
Meghan Lindsey plays with daughter Avery after returning home to Neosho, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey plays with daughter Avery after returning home to Neosho, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey plays with daughter Avery after returning home to Neosho, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 29
A welcome home cake sits cut during a party for Meghan Lindsey. Now, at the end of her contract, Meghan is unsure of what the future holds. She is back in a small town in the Midwest. She no longer has a job and she is coming off the biggest high of her life. She sometimes asks herself, will I have the desire to go back to this life? REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A welcome home cake sits cut during a party for Meghan Lindsey. Now, at the end of her contract, Meghan is unsure of what the future holds. She is back in a small town in the Midwest. She no longer has a job and she is coming off the biggest high of...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A welcome home cake sits cut during a party for Meghan Lindsey. Now, at the end of her contract, Meghan is unsure of what the future holds. She is back in a small town in the Midwest. She no longer has a job and she is coming off the biggest high of her life. She sometimes asks herself, will I have the desire to go back to this life? REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 29
Meghan Lindsey stands silhouetted during sunset at Gantry State Park in Queens. Something about New York stood out to her: people there had aspirations to make something of themselves. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey stands silhouetted during sunset at Gantry State Park in Queens. Something about New York stood out to her: people there had aspirations to make something of themselves. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey stands silhouetted during sunset at Gantry State Park in Queens. Something about New York stood out to her: people there had aspirations to make something of themselves. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
22 / 29
Meghan Lindsey wears a protective face mask while driving in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey wears a protective face mask while driving in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey wears a protective face mask while driving in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 29
Meghan Lindsey waits to be tested for the coronavirus at a walk in clinic in Long Beach, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey waits to be tested for the coronavirus at a walk in clinic in Long Beach, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey waits to be tested for the coronavirus at a walk in clinic in Long Beach, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 29
Traveling nurses Meghan Lindsey and Nekiesha Clark ride the plane train to their connecting flight home at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Traveling nurses Meghan Lindsey and Nekiesha Clark ride the plane train to their connecting flight home at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Traveling nurses Meghan Lindsey and Nekiesha Clark ride the plane train to their connecting flight home at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 29
Meghan Lindsey embraces her daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, after being away for five weeks, upon her arrival at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, Arkansas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey embraces her daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, after being away for five weeks, upon her arrival at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, Arkansas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey embraces her daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, after being away for five weeks, upon her arrival at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, Arkansas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
26 / 29
Meghan Lindsey leaves the airport with her husband Aaron and daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, after being away for five weeks, upon her arrival at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Arkansas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey leaves the airport with her husband Aaron and daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, after being away for five weeks, upon her arrival at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Arkansas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey leaves the airport with her husband Aaron and daughters Braelyn, 9, and Avery, 6, after being away for five weeks, upon her arrival at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Arkansas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
27 / 29
Meghan Lindsey leads her daughter Braelyn, 9, on a horse at a farm outside of Joplin, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey leads her daughter Braelyn, 9, on a horse at a farm outside of Joplin, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey leads her daughter Braelyn, 9, on a horse at a farm outside of Joplin, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
28 / 29
Meghan Lindsey rides a go-kart with her daughter Avery, 6, at an amusement park in Branson, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Meghan Lindsey rides a go-kart with her daughter Avery, 6, at an amusement park in Branson, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey rides a go-kart with her daughter Avery, 6, at an amusement park in Branson, Missouri. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged police killing of George Floyd

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially...

Next Slideshows

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged police killing of George Floyd

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged police killing of George Floyd

Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen...

10:52am EDT
The 50 states of coronavirus

The 50 states of coronavirus

Scenes from every state as the U.S. records a staggering 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

May 27 2020
Weather delays SpaceX's first astronaut launch

Weather delays SpaceX's first astronaut launch

SpaceX was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA...

May 27 2020
America reaches grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths

America reaches grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths

Images of the devastating outbreak in the United States, as the virus kills 100,000 people across the country.

May 27 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Looking in, looking out on the world while under lockdown

Looking in, looking out on the world while under lockdown

From refugee camps to lush backyard gardens, portraits of people at home while under lockdown around the world, and their views from inside looking out.

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged police killing of George Floyd

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged police killing of George Floyd

Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck.

The 50 states of coronavirus

The 50 states of coronavirus

Scenes from every state as the U.S. records a staggering 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

Weather delays SpaceX's first astronaut launch

Weather delays SpaceX's first astronaut launch

SpaceX was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

America reaches grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths

America reaches grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths

Images of the devastating outbreak in the United States, as the virus kills 100,000 people across the country.

Mexico's rising coronavirus toll

Mexico's rising coronavirus toll

Deaths and new infections in Mexico are still rising, and the country has not launched a widespread testing regime or imposed the kind of strict lockdown used in parts of neighboring Central America.

60 years of NASA missions

60 years of NASA missions

Images from 60 years of NASA missions into space.

Coronavirus cases climb in Russia

Coronavirus cases climb in Russia

Russia, with the third highest COVID-19 case tally in the world, looks to ease tough lockdown measures in Moscow within days.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast