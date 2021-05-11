A Peruvian family's COVID nightmare

Hellen Nanez marks her father's medicines with his name outside the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit, in Pisco, Peru, May 8, 2021. "I have been standing here for 17 days in front of the hospital and I know...more

Hellen Nanez marks her father's medicines with his name outside the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit, in Pisco, Peru, May 8, 2021. "I have been standing here for 17 days in front of the hospital and I know that he is going to make it. I do not think that life can be so unfair if it has taken so much from me and now it also wants to take away my father." REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

