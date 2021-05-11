A Peruvian family's COVID nightmare
Hellen Nanez, who lost 13 relatives to the coronavirus and whose father is being treated for COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit, visits the grave of her aunt, who died in June 2020 of COVID-19, in Pisco, Peru, May 9, 2021. Hellen Nanez has suffered...more
Hellen Nanez talks to a healthcare worker at the hospital where her father is being treated for COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit, in Pisco, Peru May 9, 2021. "The truth is, I don't have any more tears," said Nanez, who dropped out of studying...more
Hellen Nanez poses for a photograph after seeing her father through a window at the hospital, in Pisco, Peru, May 11, 2021. "I'm not going to lose him. I don't want to lose anyone else. My dad can't leave me," Nanez said, sobbing, outside the...more
Hellen Nanez prepares plastic flowers she uses to present the handmade soaps she sells to help pay her father's medical bills, in Pisco, Peru, May 8, 2021. Nanez, who has a two-year-old child, has turned to making soap at home and selling it on the...more
Hellen Nanez reviews medical bills and receipts at her home in Pisco, Peru, May 8, 2021. Nanez said her bank loans had run dry and the family had incurred enormous debts of some 100,000 soles ($26,500) to buy medicines, medical oxygen - and funeral...more
Luciana, the daughter of Hellen Nanez, touches a cellphone displaying a photograph of herself and her grandfather Guillermo Alejandro Nanez, who is being treated for COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit, in Pisco, Peru, May 10, 2021....more
Hellen Nanez comforts her aunt Paulina Nanez after telling her that Guillermo's conditions has worsened, in Pisco, Peru, May 10, 2021. Nanez's story is a grim reflection of the tragedy unfolding in Latin America, a resource-rich but politically...more
Hellen Nanez marks her father's medicines with his name outside the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit, in Pisco, Peru, May 8, 2021. "I have been standing here for 17 days in front of the hospital and I know...more
A man waits for a family member to be discharged outside the coronavirus hospital ward where the father of Hellen Nanez is being treated for COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit, in Pisco, Peru, May 9, 2021. The sign on the wall reads "50 LPM High...more
Hellen Nanez walks on a pier at the beach during Mother's Day, in Pisco, Peru, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Luciana, the daughter of Hellen Nanez, plays with a balloon on Mother's Day, in Pisco, Peru, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Hellen Nanez visits the grave of her aunt, who died in June 2020 of COVID-19, in Pisco, Peru, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Hellen Nanez shops for ingredients to make handmade soap for sale, in Pisco, Peru, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Hellen Nanez hangs up laundry after spending the day getting her father's medicines, in Pisco, Peru, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Hellen Nanez reacts after visiting her aunt's grave, who died of COVID-19 in June 2020, in Pisco, Peru, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Hellen Nanez looks at her mobile phone as she searches for her father's medicine, that is difficult to find in local pharmacies, in Pisco, Peru, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
An oxygen truck leaves the coronavirus hospital ward where the father of Hellen Nanez is being treated for COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit, in Pisco, Peru, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Hellen Nanez looks at her daughter Luciana after dropping her off at a relative's home so she can buy her father's medicine and shop for ingredients to make handmade soap, in Pisco, Peru, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Hellen Nanez waits at a restaurant after ordering take-out, in Pisco, Peru, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
