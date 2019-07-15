Astronauts reflect on time in space
Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon 50 years ago, and since that day on July 20, 1969, 11 men have followed in his footsteps over six different missions in three years (NOTE: that figure doesn't include Apollo 13 because they never...more
Neil Armstrong on seeing Earth during Apollo 11: "It's so small, it's very colorful--you know, you see an ocean and gaseous layer, a little bit, just a tiny bit, of atmosphere around it, and compared with all the other celestial objects, which in...more
Buzz Aldrin on planting the flag during Apollo 11: "We had some difficulty at first getting the pole of the flag to remain in the surface. In penetrating the surface, we found that most objects would go down about 5, maybe 6 inches, and then meet...more
Charles "Pete" Conrad, Apollo 12: "It was really pioneering in lunar exploration. We had planned our traverses carefully, we covered them, and we stayed on the time line. We had a real-time link with the ground, to help guide our work on the surface....more
Alan Bean, Apollo 12: "When you're getting ready to go to the moon, every day's like Christmas and your birthday rolled into one. I mean, can you think of anything better?" Pictured: Astronaut Alan L. Bean, Lunar Module LM pilot, deploys the Apollo...more
Alan Shepard of Apollo 14 on looking at the Earth from the moon: "So it makes it look beautiful; it makes it look lonely; it makes it look fragile. You think to yourself, just imagine that millions of people are living on that planet and don't...more
Edgar Mitchell, Apollo 14: "Yes, there's a lot of awesomeness, there's "Wow!", there's exhilaration. Well, there's the sense of being the first to ever be at this place. That's awesome." Pictured: Astronaut Edgar Mitchell stands by the deployed U.S....more
David Scott, Apollo 15: "As they all tell you, it's beautiful up there," he said in a 2016 interview with Forbes. "When you're on the Moon, you're zoning... I never paid attention to my suit, backpack or anything -- I was doing what I was trained to...more
James Irwin of Apollo 15 wrote in his memoirs: "Being on the moon had a profound spiritual impact upon my life... The entire space achievement is put in proper perspective when one realizes that God walking on the earth is more important than man...more
Charles Duke of Apollo 16 left a personal memento: "I took a picture of my family. Our kids were 5 and 7. And a little picture that had been taken in the backyard by one of the NASA guys, Ludy Benjamin, and we had that encased in Velcro (not Velcro)...more
Eugene Cernan, Apollo 17: "It's a realization, a reality, all of a sudden you have just landed in another world on another body out there [somewhere in the] universe, and what you are seeing is being seen by human beings, human eyes, for the first...more
Harrison Schmitt, a geologist by training, on studying the moon for Apollo 17: "Earth history beyond 3 billion years ago is very difficult for us to look at here on Earth. In fact, Earth history beyond half a billion years ago is somewhat difficult...more
