Astronauts reflect on time in space

Harrison Schmitt, a geologist by training, on studying the moon for Apollo 17: "Earth history beyond 3 billion years ago is very difficult for us to look at here on Earth. In fact, Earth history beyond half a billion years ago is somewhat difficult to look at. You have to go to very special places. On the Moon, we just start looking at history at 3 billion years and go back from there. So, it's a pitted and dusty window into our own past. No question about that." "That's a problem that NASA photography (in spite of all their wonderful work) has a hard time believing, some of the colors. And you see it most in the pictures of the orange soil that we found on Apollo 17, in that there's an international red or orange on that leg of that gnomon, and they refused to print to that color. And so, the orange soil never looks as orange to you in a picture as it did to us while we were on the Moon." Pictured: Scientist-astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt is stands next to a huge, split boulder during the third Apollo 17 extravehicular activity (EVA) at the Taurus-Littrow landing site on the moon during the Apollo 17 mission December 13, 1972.NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Close